Pat McAfee breaks his silence on criticism

Oct 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and ESPN personality Pat McAfee watch play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Pat McAfee has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism in recent weeks, ever since he complained about a University of Utah social media video before College GameDay‘s visit to Salt Lake City. The backlash has come from sports media, fans, and, as of Election Day, even the political world.

Now, McAfee says he has decided to log off. The ESPN analyst admitted on his show Wednesday that he’s been “staying off of X” because it’s been “pretty mean on there,” with people calling him a “snowflake” and saying he’s soft.

Utah Controversy

College GameDay was in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24 for Utah’s game against Houston. Shortly before the show, the university shared a video in which a couple of students camping out for GameDay called McAfee “corny” and “creepy,” and he was clearly bothered by it on the set.

On the following Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said he did not enjoy his visit to Utah and seemingly drew a connection between the video and the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

“And then I thought to myself, has anything like really scary happened at like a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?” McAfee asked. “Like, do we think we should be amplifying reasons for why people hate my guts as a university? I don’t know.”

Needless to say, those comments didn’t go over well. McAfee was ripped by Michelle Beadle and plenty of others in the sports media world, and he’s kept a somewhat lower profile since then.

The criticism then came from a pretty unexpected place on Tuesday. As voters headed to the polls, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took some time on MS NOW to blast McAfee.

“I’ve just had enough of this Pat McAfee ruining College GameDay,” Scarborough said, in a clip shared by Awful Announcing. “I look forward to waking up on Saturday mornings and watching that. And I don’t know if they haven’t gotten the message yet, but the manosphere that we all thought was brought in in ’24; it may get washed aside. Maybe you weren’t having to be [grunt noise] and yelling at people and being freaked out because two kids in Utah put up signs or say something that might offend you.”

The timing of the segment was notable, too. McAfee is friendly with President Donald Trump, and Democrats went on to have a big night at the polls on Tuesday.

‘I’ve Been Staying Off of X’

McAfee addressed Scarborough’s segment on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, joking that he didn’t realize he was on the ballot.

“I didn’t know if it was on every ballot or not. Did you hear they were voting to vote me off of GameDay yesterday?” McAfee said on his show. “That’s a pretty big one. I think that particular show.”

He then explained that he’s been avoiding X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as the criticism has piled up.

“I’ve been staying off of X. Just, it’s been pretty mean on there, you know, and everybody’s calling me a snowflake and everything. It’s like, ‘Okay. F***. All right.’ I guess this is me being soft. A lot of X sports media people chiming in. I appreciate that. I’m sure you’re very similar to the situation I’m in. It is very fun,” McAfee said.

“I’ve been kind of utilized in the political world. I did not know that that was going to happen in my life,” he continued.

“So I’ve just kind of pissed off all parties in that particular realm, and boy, I learned my lesson. I’m going to let you know that that is going to be a world that I am going to be dabbling away from in every particular world,” McAfee added.

“But yeah, ol’ cup of coffee yesterday, that was a crazy thing to wake up to. And then I got a bunch of messages last night telling me, ‘Did you see, d***head? You’ve been voted off College GameDay.’ It’s like, I didn’t know that was on the ballot. I had no idea. But I am sorry. I am sorry that that is the case. And we will go forward. Jeez Louise.”

Clearly, McAfee is tired of hearing about it. Whether a break from X actually cools things down remains to be seen.

The post ‘Everybody’s calling me a snowflake’: Pat McAfee says people have been ‘pretty mean’ on social media appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.