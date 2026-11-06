LIV Golf is officially ending

LIV Golf

LIV Golf shook up the sport when it launched in 2022, luring some of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars with massive guaranteed contracts. Five years and more than $5 billion later, the league is shutting down.

LIV Golf announced this week that it is officially winding down its operations after failing to secure enough support for its planned LIV 2.0 model. The decision came two months after the league filed for bankruptcy, and after a key investor backed out of a deal that was supposed to replace its Saudi Arabian financing.

LIV’s Downfall

LIV burst onto the scene in 2022, signing stars like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson to guaranteed contracts worth more than $100 million and hosting events with $30 million purses. All of it was bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

That financial support didn’t last. In April, the PIF announced that it would not finance LIV beyond this season. In September, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, reporting $100 million to $500 million in assets and $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities.

The league’s plan was to reorganize as LIV 2.0, with investment firm BC Partners replacing the PIF as its primary financier. But that plan depended on keeping enough top golfers on board, and several of LIV’s biggest names weren’t interested. Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Tyrrell Hatton all declined to commit and plan to play on the DP World Tour next season, with Rahm calling the terms “unacceptable” when he announced his departure.

About 30 players had committed to LIV for 2027, with roughly 10 more considering it, according to a source. But it wasn’t enough, and on Wednesday, BC Partners decided not to make its $300 million investment.

‘The round of a lifetime’

On Thursday, LIV’s attorney Matthew Williams told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge that the league would not be moving forward with LIV 2.0.

“The debtors were ultimately unable to bring the key parties to a fully consensual arrangement,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti. He added that “the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing winddown of their business.”

“This is not for lack of a good faith effort,” Williams said, noting that “every constituency made meaningful efforts to find common ground.”

BC Partners also expressed disappointment in a statement, saying that “mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders.”

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil reflected on the league’s run in a statement of his own.

“Building a global platform designed to bring new, younger, and more diverse fans to the sport of golf has been the round of a lifetime for all of us,” O’Neil said. “LIV Golf was fun, demanding, inspiring, at times challenging — but always rewarding.”

“Together, our team delivered world-class individual and team competitions across five continents, built a global business, secured pathways to The Open and U.S. Open, earned Official World Golf Ranking points, engaged with stakeholders focused on the health and future of the game, created value in our teams, attracted premier sponsors, brought investors to the table around a next-generation business plan, and built a league capable of attracting both elite and rising talent from around the world,” he continued.

The league did leave the door slightly open, saying it would remain open to any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties during the wind-down. Williams also said that the decision could be revisited if circumstances change.

Needless to say, it would take a lot for LIV to come back from this.

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