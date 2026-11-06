Terry Bradshaw reacts to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman feud

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Terry Bradshaw before the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Levin's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have looked as normal as always, but behind the scenes, the duo has continued to feud.

Issues between the two reportedly stem from Buck agreeing to a six-year extension worth more than $100 million in September that would keep him as ESPN’s voice for Monday Night Football. Aikman, on the other hand, whose contract is set to expire after this season, has yet to agree to a deal and may be in jeopardy of being replaced.

Ahead of ESPN’s MNF broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game, the longtime partners got into an argument in the booth, according to Front Office Sports. That argument “nearly got physical off air,” a source told In Touch.

Despite the tension, both have remained professional on air, but many spectators and fellow commentators are itching to know the real story. Recently, Fox NFL Sunday analyst and co-host Terry Bradshaw joined The Brian Kilmeade Show to give some clarity on the topic.

“I have talked to Buck via text and told him I don’t assume everything I’m reading is correct, and I’ve known Troy Aikman for a while; they’re both real good friends of mine,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t understand. Troy has the big contract now, and Joe Buck got a big contract. I don’t want to believe that it’s the money that Buck got that’s got Troy upset, because Troy is making big money.

“I have heard, I’ve heard that they were going to go into ESPN together and get a new deal together. Joe evidently got his before Troy, and that seems to be the rift; it’s about money. And I find that hard to believe because Troy Aikman is not like that; he’s not like that. My understanding right now is things are okay.”

With almost half of the NFL season already over, it will be interesting to see if Buck and Aikman can remain composed until their Super Bowl broadcast, which may be their last together.

The post Terry Bradshaw reacts to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman feud appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.