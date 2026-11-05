ESPN analyst slams Draymond Green after another irresponsible ejection

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

In Monday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Draymond Green was ejected after playing only 17 minutes for the Warriors. With the regular season only eight games old, media critics have already begun to ask whether he is needed or if he is in the way of another championship.

Early in the third quarter, Green collided with Suns center Khaman Maluach in the paint and was knocked over. Green responded by tackling Maluach to the ground after what seemed like an accidental encounter. The referee immediately assessed Green a technical, but the situation escalated further as Suns forward Dillon Brooks became involved in defense of his teammate. Green was ultimately ejected after a scuffle with Brooks that both sides had to break up, another ejection to add to his already extensive list throughout his career with the Warriors.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s First Take panel questioned Green’s contribution as he enters his 15th season with the team and has shown a decline in play.

“Could Draymond end up being a detriment to the Warriors and their aspirations this season?” asked First Take host Shae Cornette.

“Hell yeah, listen, when was the last time we discussed Draymond Green and brought up him as far as his basketball and not fighting?” First Take analyst Kendrick Perkins said. “At some point, he has to deliver on the floor, and when you look at the start of this season, Draymond Green has been nonexistent. He has done absolutely nothing for the Golden State Warriors; to me, he has been a liability more than an asset.”

Perkins supported his claim by pointing out the Warriors’ newly acquired talent in rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who has had a remarkable start to the season. The former Boston Celtic noted the brotherhood between star guard Stephen Curry and Green but insisted it would soon fade or even be replaced if Green’s antics don’t stop.

“At some point we have to stop giving Draymond a pass and start to say, ‘Hey man, when are you going to start producing on the floor?’ and I know he’s not known for scoring, but the man is averaging three points, shooting 38% from the field and about 28% from the three-point line. That is unacceptable for a guy that’s getting paid the amount of money that Draymond Green is getting paid,” Perkins added.

Green’s career has been marked by physical altercations, flagrant fouls, and general unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in multiple suspensions over the last 15 years. But with the Warriors’ days coming to an eventual end soon, how long can Green get away with on-court distractions that hinder playoff chances?

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