Ohio State confirms brutal Julian Sayin news

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) returns to the field in a sling during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been without starting quarterback Julian Sayin since he injured his throwing shoulder against the Indiana Hoosiers last month. And without him, they’ve already suffered their second loss of the season.

On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day revealed that Sayin won’t be back anytime soon, saying his return is not “next week or next month.” That could put Sayin’s availability for the start of the College Football Playoff in serious doubt, even though Day called the outcome of the injury “decent” for the long term.

Sayin’s Injury

Sayin was sacked in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 19-15 win at Indiana on Oct. 17 and was hustled to the locker room while keeping his right arm still. He returned to the sideline in the game’s final minutes with his arm in a sling.

Day initially said that Sayin would be out “several weeks.” A few days later, he revealed that the Buckeyes were preparing for the worst.

“What we’re trying to do is give Julian and his family the space and privacy to go through this process,” Day said, via WSYX. “Based on the nature of the injury, we are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season, and also him not being available for the postseason.”

Sayin, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, had been playing at a high level before the injury. He completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

Without him, Ohio State struggled in a 30-18 loss to USC last weekend. True freshman Luke Fahey got the start and completed 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown, but the Buckeyes fell to 6-2 and No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

‘We feel like we’re on a good track here’

On his radio show Thursday, Day said that Sayin has stayed involved with the team while he recovers.

“It’s been good to have him in the meetings, having Julian around the team. You talk through a play and say, ‘Jules, anything you can add,’ and sometimes he’ll say something. He’s got a good feel for that. He communicates well,” Day said, via Ohio State reporter Bill Landis. “I think it’s important for him to be around the guys. I think it says a lot about him that he’s not just off doing his rehab. He’s with the team and takes his role very seriously.”

Day then gave an update on the injury itself, and it wasn’t exactly what Buckeyes fans wanted to hear.

“All things considered, the outcome with the different options of what we thought it could be, this has been a decent outcome for us and for him. We’ll let him go through that. It looks to be healing. It’s not gonna be next week or next month, it’s gonna take some time, but for the long term we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said.

Needless to say, that’s not great news for Ohio State. The first round of the College Football Playoff is set for December, so if Sayin isn’t ready next month, the Buckeyes may have to start any potential playoff run without him.

In the meantime, Fahey will try to keep the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes alive. Ohio State hosts No. 23 Oregon on Saturday before closing the regular season against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan.

The post ‘It’s not gonna be next week or next month’: Ryan Day says Julian Sayin injury is ‘gonna take some time’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.