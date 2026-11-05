Five college football teams nobody wants to play right now

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) to run for 79 yards during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

College football has a funny way of reminding everyone that recruiting rankings and preseason expectations don’t win games on Saturday.

Week 9 delivered yet another reminder. USC knocked off No. 2 Ohio State, while several other teams continued building resumes that deserve more attention. The most dangerous opponents aren’t necessarily the ones competing for a national championship. They’re the ones a contender does not want to see on its schedule.

Here are five teams that can ruin anyone’s Saturday.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans might be the most obvious inclusion after their dominant win over the hobbled Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween night. Many wrote USC off as the same physically deficient team as the past few years after their loss to the Wisconsin Badgers the week prior, but their victory over the Buckeyes served as a statement that USC has the offensive firepower and defensive ability to compete with the best teams in the country.

At 7–2, the Trojans aren’t an under-the-radar team anymore. They’ve shown they can rise to the occasion against elite competition and are still in contention for a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest has quietly put together one of the best seasons in the ACC. The Demon Deacons are 7–1 after dismantling Virginia 51–7, and they’ve won five straight.

The offense is firing on all cylinders, while the defense has consistently made life difficult for opposing offenses. Their only loss came against the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Wake Forest might not have the national reputation of the conference’s biggest programs, but its results prove that they are one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

New Mexico Lobos

The New Mexico Lobos might be the most interesting team on this list. At 7–1, they’ve emerged as a legitimate Group of Five contender, with their only loss coming against Oklahoma.

Their identity is built around a physical defense that has kept opponents from getting comfortable. New Mexico isn’t going to overwhelm everyone with individual talent, but it doesn’t need to. A team that can control the game defensively like they can and make opponents earn every yard always makes for a tough matchup.

UTSA Roadrunners

The UTSA Roadrunners are another program that deserves more national attention. They’re 7–1, with their only loss coming against Texas, and remain unbeaten in American Conference play.

Quarterback Owen McCown gives the offense stability, while the rushing attack provides a physical element that can wear opponents down. Jeff Traylor has built a program that consistently competes, and UTSA has the experience to be a team that the country is forced to talk about as we come down to the wire.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven’t been consistent enough to earn a spot among the country’s elite, but their latest dominant win over Arkansas showed what they’re capable of.

There’s a plethora of talent on this roster, and when the Gamecocks play with the physicality expected of them, they’re a tough matchup. They’re likely on the outside looking in of the playoff conversation, but they have the ability to punish any opponent remaining on their schedule.

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