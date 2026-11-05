Elon Musk caught deleting Republican posts

Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool via Imagn Images

Billionaire Elon Musk poured more money into the 2026 midterm elections than any individual donor in modern American history, backing Republicans across the country. It didn’t work out the way he hoped, as Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday night.

Now, the world’s richest man appears to be trying to pretend that his Election Day push never happened. Musk reportedly deleted his “Vote red today!” post from X on Wednesday, along with a pinned post urging his followers to vote for Republican Senate candidates. Needless to say, people noticed.

Musk’s Record Spending

Musk spent at least $458 million on Republican-aligned causes this cycle, according to Forbes, making him the largest individual donor in modern U.S. political history. That included roughly $216 million to his super PAC, America PAC.

His biggest focus was the Texas Senate race, where he heavily backed Republican Ken Paxton against Democrat James Talarico. Talarico had accused Musk of trying to “buy Texas”, while Musk repeatedly attacked Talarico on X, calling him a “far extreme leftist” and “pure evil.”

It didn’t matter. The Associated Press called the race for Talarico shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, one of many Democratic wins on a night that saw the party take full control of Congress.

According to Forbes, Musk backed 106 House and Senate candidates. As of Wednesday afternoon, only 19 of them had won, all in seats that Republicans were already expected to hold, while 47 had lost and 40 races were still uncalled.

‘Vote red today!’

On Election Day, Musk told his followers to “Vote red today!” By Wednesday morning, however, that post was no longer on his timeline.

Musk also removed a pinned Oct. 29 post urging people to vote for Republican senators, according to Forbes. That post reportedly came down early Wednesday, around the time Talarico claimed victory in Texas.

When one X user asked Grok, Musk’s AI chatbot, whether he was deleting those posts, Grok said that it was “True” and that Musk had removed the “Vote red today!” post after results showed “major Republican losses.”

Musk didn’t address the deletions. Instead, he tried to make light of the results.

“Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time,” Musk wrote around 1 a.m. ET, via Forbes.

“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he added in another post.

The election results weren’t the only bad news for Musk on Wednesday. Forbes estimated that his net worth dropped by $23.7 billion that morning, as shares of SpaceX and Tesla fell amid concerns about a regulatory slowdown on data center construction.

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