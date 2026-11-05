Donald Trump era is 'over,' conservative commentator claims

Clay Travis and Donald Trump

On Tuesday, OutKick and Sports and State founder and longtime right-wing sports commentator Clay Travis spent Election Day insisting that there was no blue wave coming for Republicans. One day later, he’s singing a very different tune.

After Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Travis admitted on his radio show that the night was a disaster for the GOP. He went as far as to declare that the Trump era is “over,” even with President Donald Trump still having two years left in office.

It’s a stunning admission from one of Trump’s loudest supporters in sports media. And it comes just hours after Travis confidently predicted that Republicans were “gonna do pretty well.”

‘There’s no blue wave’

Travis made his midterm predictions over the weekend, picking Republicans to win a long list of key Senate races. He also claimed that “polls are badly biased against Republicans for the 16th out of the past 17 election cycles.”

He doubled down on Tuesday, even as voters were still heading to the polls.

“The data so far, and again, I am speaking at 3 PM Eastern, a little bit after now, there’s no blue wave. A blue wave has not materialized in the country so far,” Travis said in a video posted to X. “If you look at the numbers coming out of Arizona, if you look at the numbers coming out of Nevada, there’s going to be a lot of close races. But there has not been a tremendous blue wave, certainly no blue tsunami.”

Obviously, that’s not how things played out. Democrats took control of the House and the Senate, and Travis’ Senate picks fell apart one by one. James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in Texas, Sherrod Brown unseated Jon Husted in Ohio, and Democrats even flipped seats in South Carolina and Kansas, two states that Travis said “aren’t close.”

Unsurprisingly, Travis was mocked relentlessly online once the results came in.

‘The Trump era is over’

On Wednesday, Travis opened The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show by acknowledging just how bad the night was for Republicans.

“Well, that wasn’t fun. 2024, coming in the day after the election was lots of fun. Last night was a beatdown of epic magnitude, epic proportions,” Travis said, via the show’s YouTube channel. “We will have a lot of discussion surrounding it. There are already, I would say, significant steps being made in the direction of 2028.”

Later in the show, Travis took aim at Trump himself. He pointed to Trump’s decision to back Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, in South Carolina, where she lost to Democrat Annie Andrews. Then he made a bold declaration.

“Big picture, the Trump era is over. I’m just going to be honest. I know he’s president for two more years. Congress is passing nothing. I think, by the way, you can also point to Congress. I think a lot of people were angry about the Iran war. Congress didn’t do anything. I mean, let’s just be honest,” Travis said. “And I think there’s a lot of frustration when Republicans have the House and Republicans have the Senate that almost nothing actually gets done.”

Travis also warned that things could get even worse for Republicans down the road.

“Nothing is going to happen for two years. And the concern now because the Senate was such a wipeout is that winning back the Senate in 2028 is going to be, when you look at the map, incredibly difficult. So it might be till 2032 that Republicans have a chance to take back the Senate,” Travis said.

Needless to say, that’s quite the shift from “there’s no blue wave.”

The post ‘The Trump era is over’: Clay Travis admits defeat after midterm disaster appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.