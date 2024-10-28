Open in App
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Ohio State football tickets vs Penn State: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    Ohio State football goes on the road this week for another big game.

    After beating Nebraska , the Buckeyes travel to Penn State for a noon Saturday game against the Nittany Lions .

    Penn State is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 6-1 and 3-1.

    Want to see the Buckeyes in person in State College? Tickets remain for Ohio State-Penn State.

    See Ohio State ticket prices for every game this season

    Here's what you need to know about finding tickets for Ohio State vs. Penn State.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyZ1W_0wPAw7BM00

    Ohio State tickets vs. Penn State

    Ticket prices for the Ohio State vs. Penn State game in State College start at $185 on VividSeats, $189 on StubHub , $197 on Gametime and $201 on Seat Geek.

    More: Does Ohio State have best college sports tradition? Vote now!

    To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , VividSeats, Gametime and Seat Geek.

    Note: Prices were available as of Oct. 27.

    Ohio State football schedule 2024

    Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football tickets vs Penn State: Best prices for remaining available seats

