Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    'AEW: Collision' to debut live show in Columbus in December

    By Amani Bayo, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8IuB_0wPAw3eS00

    All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make history with a live-television debut in Columbus.

    For the first time, AEW will host its professional wrestling show, "AEW: Collision," live on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Nationwide Area, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

    Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 on ticketmaster.com .

    Fans can look forward to an action-packed event with incredibly athletic male and female wrestlers. Their massive personalities and exciting storylines are what have made AEW a television sensation. The event will also be broadcast on TNT.

    World's Toughest Rodeo: CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo to ride into Columbus in February

    Now two seasons in, the professional wrestling program, also known as "Saturday Collision," initially aired in 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLljB_0wPAw3eS00

    AEW’s star roster includes Jon Moxley , Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Hangman Adam Page, Jack Perry, FTR, Daniel Garcia, The Outrunners, Mercedes Mone, Dr. Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, House Of Black, Kazuchika Okada, Private Party, The Acclaimed, Mark Briscoe, Kyle Fletcher and Top Flight. This lineup is subject to change.

    Additional information is available at allelitewrestling.com .

    “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10 to 11 p.m. on TNT and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. on TNT.

    The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

    ABayo@dispatch.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'AEW: Collision' to debut live show in Columbus in December

    Related Search

    Wrestling show scheduleProfessional wrestlingWrestling personalitiesTicket salesColumbus DispatchMark Briscoe

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Ready for daylight savings time 2024? Why we change clocks, when it started in the US
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Dublin resident goes viral with 'Taylor SwiftKin' and other celebrity pumpkins
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Ohio State impresses five-star power forward Caleb Wilson on official visit
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Football: Buckeye defense bails out No. 4 Ohio State in 21-17 slugfest against Nebraska
    The Lantern17 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Could Ohio State football starting safety Lathan Ransom return at Penn State?
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    County Treasurer on Property Tax Blooper: Both Addresses Are Correct
    Alameda Post5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Amazon announces new fuel savings offer for Prime members
    The HD Post2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy