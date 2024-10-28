All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make history with a live-television debut in Columbus.

For the first time, AEW will host its professional wrestling show, "AEW: Collision," live on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Nationwide Area, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 on ticketmaster.com .

Fans can look forward to an action-packed event with incredibly athletic male and female wrestlers. Their massive personalities and exciting storylines are what have made AEW a television sensation. The event will also be broadcast on TNT.

World's Toughest Rodeo: CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo to ride into Columbus in February

Now two seasons in, the professional wrestling program, also known as "Saturday Collision," initially aired in 2023.

AEW’s star roster includes Jon Moxley , Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Hangman Adam Page, Jack Perry, FTR, Daniel Garcia, The Outrunners, Mercedes Mone, Dr. Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, House Of Black, Kazuchika Okada, Private Party, The Acclaimed, Mark Briscoe, Kyle Fletcher and Top Flight. This lineup is subject to change.

Additional information is available at allelitewrestling.com .

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10 to 11 p.m. on TNT and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. on TNT.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

ABayo@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'AEW: Collision' to debut live show in Columbus in December