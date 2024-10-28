We tasted 10 fall flavors from Jeni's, Graeter's and Johnson's, and this was our favorite

With a few nice days of autumn still ahead of us, the team at Columbus Monthly (with help from colleagues at The Dispatch ) decided to investigate seasonal offerings from three local ice cream purveyors. Our goal was to find the best fall flavor. Some of these seasonal specials will be leaving shops at the end of October, so if you want to try any of these for yourself, now is time.

The process

We tasted a total of 10 types of ice cream. We started slow with two classic flavors from Graeter's Ice Cream : pumpkin and cinnamon. Things quickly got more complicated at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, where we ultimately bought the entire fall collection , including Pumpkin Seed and Rye Cookie, Miso Butterscotch Brownie, Bay Leaf Cheesecake and Sweet Potato Marshmallow Praline. By the time we arrived at Johnson's Real Ice Cream , we'd thrown caution to the wind and picked up an additional five pints: their take on pumpkin, plus Apple Strudel, Buckeye Fever, Caramel Kettle Corn and a green apple sorbet (the latter of which we tasted for fun, but wasn't in competition with the ice cream).

Each pint was evaluated on a scale of one to five for its flavor, balance, consistency and overall appeal. Scores were then totaled to determine which flavor received the most points and would thus be crowned as champion of the autumnal ice cream cup.

The winners

While some of our taste tests have yielded a clear winner —with a majority of people picking the same favorite—that wasn't the case this time. Although Graeter's total scores weren't high enough to crack the winners' circle, several tasters picked its flavors as personal favorites, with one calling them "creamy and dreamy," and another praising the texture of the cinnamon ice cream.

Two flavors from Johnson's tied for third place: Buckeye Fever and the Caramel Kettle Corn. We discovered after the tasting that—while listed on the seasonal menu—Buckeye Fever is also a traditional flavor at Johnson's. After trying it, it's easy to see why. Several samplers commented on the saltiness that came from the locally made Krema peanut butter , with one calling it "sophisticated" and another remarking on the "excellent strong peanut flavor." The chocolate chips offered a good contrast without being too sweet.

The Caramel Kettle Corn, by contrast, was the most polarizing flavor tasted. Commenters who gave it a lower score even disagreed on their reasoning, with one calling it "too salty" while another labeled it "aggressively sweet." But those who liked it really liked it, with two tasters using the word "addictive" and another praising texture and flavor that came from the butter toffee pieces.

Jeni's has built a reputation for creating unlikely yet delicious flavor combinations, and this season's offerings prove the company has done it again, with its pints taking the two highest scores. The Pumpkin Seed and Rye Cookie came in second, with the pepitas giving the ice cream an unexpected pale green color, while generous cookie pieces added depth. One of our tasters called it "nuanced." Another praised the nutty notes, remarking that while "not very pumpkin-y ... it sure feels like fall."

The winner was the Miso Butterscotch Brownie . This unusual flavor begins with a base of Jeni's popular Salted Caramel ice cream, with yellow miso added to "unlock new layers of complexity and depth," according to the description on Jeni's website. Gluten free dark chocolate brownies add a sweetness to offset the miso's umami.

"You can actually distinguish all three of the flavors," one sampler noted. Another praised the ice cream's "good balance" while commenting that the "texture works." But the experience of tasting this creative and unlikely flavor was best summed up by the person who wrote simply, "Surprisingly good!"

Want to see your yourself? You can try our winner at Jeni's this fall.

