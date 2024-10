Ohio Agriculture Department building $72 million veterinary diagnostic lab in Reynoldsburg

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is adding at $72 million veterinary diagnostic lab to its Reynoldsburg campus.

The 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, called the Ohio Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory , will replace the existing Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, which provides more than 450 diagnostic tests for food animals, equine and other species in the defense against animal disease outbreaks. The new facility, which will include 40% more laboratory space, is needed to "improve biosecurity and biosafety while expanding the testing capabilities offered," state Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, recently announced.

On Oct. 21, the the Ohio Controlling Board released $65.6 million for the construction project, which started last year with an expected completion in 2026, according to information Schaffer released.

"I've been proud to support funding for projects that will benefit our farmers and all Ohioans," Schaffer said in a news release. "The funds released today will make a generational impact on our agricultural industry, giving our farmers more tools to succeed."

The lab, 8995 E. Main St., conducts more than 452,000 tests a year, according to the Agriculture Department website .

The current lab and building, opened in 1961, has outgrown the testing capacity needed. Now a significant number of laboratory tests needed by Ohio farmers and businesses are sent to out of state labs, according to the department of agriculture.

The new facility, which will be more energy-efficient and accommodate dozens of new staff members, will be housed in the Dr. Tony Forshey Animal Health Building, named after Ohio's state veterinarian from 2006 until his death in 2021, according to the department.

Schaffer’s office also announced the Ohio Controlling Board approved more than $4 million to improve a multiuse trail at Blackhand Gorge Nature Preserve on the other side of Licking County.

