Here's what to do with all those seeds from your Halloween pumpkins

The jack-o-lantern is carved. Now, what are you going to do with all that glop from the inside of the pumpkin?

Don't throw it away. You've got good, healthy snack material in there, according to experts.

Pumpkin seeds, which are easy to remove, clean and prepare, are a source of several important nutrients, according to Mindy Pelz , a women's health expert who includes them in several recipes shared in her new book, "Eat Like a Girl."

Like nuts and other seeds such as almonds, chia and peanuts, pumpkin seeds contain leucine, an amino acid that helps the body synthesize proteins, regulate blood sugar and protect itself against muscle loss. They also contain glycine, which is important in helping the digestive system process fats.

Pumpkin seeds also are a good source of magnesium and zinc, and their oils are considered healthy and noninflammatory.

Great, so how do you prepare pumpkin seeds?

Jim Jasinski, an Ohio State University Extension professor in Champaign County, said it helps — for the flavor of the seeds, as well as the removal of stringy fibers — to soak them in salted water after you scoop them out of the pumpkin. You can put them in a colander under cold running water and rub the goopy seeds between your fingers to get rid of the stringy bits.

After cleaning, pat the seeds dry and let them sit a while to dry off further. You want them to go into the oven as dry was possible.

Jasinski likes to toss them in olive oil before roasting, but said that step is optional. Spread the seeds out on a cookie sheet in a single layer and roast them in the oven for anywhere from 250 degrees Fahrenheit to 375. They'll take up to an hour to roast at lower temperatures. You should move them around in the pan every 15 minutes.

You can season the seeds how you wish: plain salt, onion or garlic powder, cayenne, or go sweet with cinnamon and sugar.

Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman , offers a few more tips on her website:

Don't worry about removing every bit of pulp.

Let them dry on a baking sheet overnight. They'll stick to paper towels.

Toss with olive oil and table salt. Flakes of kosher salt are too big for pumpkin seeds, she said.

Seasoned salt or curry powder are additional seasoning options.

Drummond also offers a recipe for cinnamon-sugar pumpkin seeds . They're roasted for 30 minutes without seasoning at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, then tossed with melted butter and vanilla, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar (or sugar and pumpkin spice) and roasted for another 30 minutes.

