Letters: Ohio lets dogs get away with murder. Dangerous dog laws outrageous.

Ohio lets dogs get away with murder

Re "Ohio's dangerous dog laws look at animals' behavior, not breed," Oct. 22: The article about Ohio's dangerous dog laws had me floored.

"If a dog is already deemed vicious, gets out and kills a SECOND person (emphasis mine), the judge must order euthanasia."

So, if someone were to shoot and kill their victim, they could go free until they killed a second person? Why would our laws not mandate removal or euthanasia after the FIRST person being killed?

Unbelievable!

Sandra Schlaudecker, Columbus

Fact it, Trump's a Hitler fan

Let's cut to the chase on this issue of Donald Trump praising Adolf Hitler.

Did Ivana Trump tell her lawyer that her husband received Hitler's book, "My New Order" from his friend, Martin Davis of Paramount Studios?

Did Davis confirm that he did give this book of Hitler's speeches to Donald?

Do the former president's actions and style of speaking reflect der Führer's own methods as printed in this book?

Does Trump's rhetoric include the same brainwashing techniques used by Hitler and Joseph Goebbels in their destruction of Germany's democracy?

Trump promises to snatch away our right to vote if he is elected . He also promises to be a dictator for a day. Where in history does any dictator voluntarily quit after only one day on the job?

Patriotic U.S. citizens need to act on George Santayana's warning that those who fail to learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them.

Vote against every Hitler wannabe; vote to support democracy.

Stanley D. Krider, Delaware

Shame on Harris

Kamala Harris has openly compared Donald Trump to Hitler .

Her words were some of the most despicable ever uttered in American history. What she did was to put out a call for assassination on a man who is detested by some because of his personality. In order to believe Mr. Trump is as evil as she states, then give us examples of the harm he caused during his first term.

Shame on her and shame on those who listen and agree with her hateful banter.

Michael J. Loehrer, Dublin

Republican shouldn't vote for Moreno

Re Moreno should leave jokes to comedians, abortion to women , Oct. 24: Linda Smith, your column in the Dispatch was clear, concise and was a wonderful piece detailing how Bernie Moreno should not be elected.

Well, you left out the most important part: Are you going to vote for Sherrod Brown?

It isn't enough for Republicans to complain about how deeply their party has fallen into anti-democracy. To take real responsibility, you need to vote for the Democrat.

Otherwise, Bernie has a real chance of being elected, no matter your moral stance.

Nancy Schleich, Bexley

Americans, you must think

It seems a great many Americans have lost the ability to think critically, especially when told so many lies by both political parties and their candidates.

Why is this?

People on both sides of the aisle seem to believe literally anything a politician says no matter how outrageous and obviously untrue. With only a slight amount of investigation, these lies can be proven blatantly false.

Voters need to verify their chosen candidates' statements and promises and then make their decision on who to support .

Sometimes the truth hurts. Chet Ridenour, Sr., Worthington

