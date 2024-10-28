Open in App
    Opinion: 'Creepy' Click, 'Batty' Beth Lear and crew have too much power. Ohio Issue 1 key.

    By Bill DeMora,

    2 days ago

    State Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, represents Ohio’s 25th Senate District, which encompasses areas of Franklin County, including Clintonville, Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights, South Linden, Italian Village, Victorian Village, Ohio State University, and Northland.

    Much to the surprise of nobody, I feel compelled to respond to a guest column written by my friend and colleague Rob McColley on Oct. 22.

    The illegally gerrymandered state legislators currently in power will stop at nothing to keep their power at the expense of the citizens of Ohio!

    How anyone can justify the way our districts are currently drawn is laughable at best and criminal at worst.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9I74_0wP9E1gu00

    The majority party in the Statehouse has taken Ohio from a place that used to lead the nation in all the "good" categories, like public K-12 education, higher education, renewable energy and energy efficiency standards, investments in infrastructure, etc., to the current situation where we are one of the leaders in the child poverty rate , the infant mortality rate (especially among people of color,) spending on private school vouchers , persecution of transgender citizens and corruption .

    Our do-nothing legislature has passed the fewest amount of bills of any legislature since the 1950's.

    We are burdened by out of touch far right nut jobs like "creepy" Gary Click and "batty" Beth Lear , that get elected because of districts that are drawn to ensure they only have to appeal to the far-right MAGA lovers who vote in primaries, so they come to Columbus not to try and solve the state's problems, but to make headlines for their outrageous behavior.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrCSW_0wP9E1gu00

    Issue 1 would ensure that our districts align to the actual make-up of Ohioans.

    Citizens have already had to take it upon themselves to enshrine reproductive rights in the state's constitution, legalize marijuana and keep citizen lead initiatives attainable, ALL over the objections and actions of our gerrymandered legislative majorities.

    Ohioans should ignore the self-centered "objections" by the majority party as nothing more than a self-centered attempt to keep power for themselves and their well-financed supporters.

    I encourage everyone to vote and to vote "yes" on Issue 1!

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: 'Creepy' Click, 'Batty' Beth Lear and crew have too much power. Ohio Issue 1 key.

    Comments

    Add a Comment
    Rachel Brown
    1d ago
    DON'T BELIEVE THE REPUBLICANS LIES!!!VOTE YES ON ISSUE 1THEY BOLDLY LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!!!
    Mike Macktavish
    2d ago
    Typical Democrat strategy...Some 3rd-grade-lelvel name-calling.
    View all comments

