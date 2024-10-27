Bottom line: How did Ohio State football grade out vs Nebraska?

Well, there are a few ways you can look at Ohio State's 21-17 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

You can try to be positive, as coach Ryan Day did afterward, unconvincingly noting how happy he was that his Buckeyes found a way to win a close game.

Or you can see it as a narrow win at home, after a bye week, against a far less talented team that lost 56-7 to Indiana last week.

How did the Buckeyes grade? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (1 leaf)

A week ago, Indiana ran for 215 yards, and 6.5 yards per carry, in routing Nebraska. On Saturday, Ohio State, which claims it has two of the best running backs in the country, managed 64 rushing yards, and 14 came from quarterback Will Howard. The Buckeyes averaged 2.1 yards per carry, and on a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, they passed from the shotgun formation. Quinshon Judkins had 29 yards on 10 carries while TreVeyon Henderson had 25 yards on 10 tries.

The Buckeyes were 1 for 10 on third downs and failed to get a first down in the third quarter. The offensive line continues to be a massive problem and is likely to be reshuffled after new left tackle Zen Michalski was carted off the field with what appears to be a knee injury. Michalski, the replacement for out-for-the-season Josh Simmons, was manhandled all day by the Cornhuskers .

The game was saved by two deep touchdown passes by Howard, first for 40 yards to Carnell Tate (another long pass underthrown, by the way) and another for 60 yards to Jeremiah Smith.

Howard completed 13 of 16 passes for 221 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Howard has completed his first 10 pass attempts in three different games (Nebraska, Iowa, Western Michigan) and started 9 for 9 against Michigan State. The suggestion here is that halftime for the Buckeyes should include him changing into street clothes, going back to St. John Arena and doing the pregame walk to the stadium all over again before getting back into uniform and starting the third quarter.

Ohio State defense (3 leaves)

Nebraska had a huge edge in time of possession (35:07-24:53) and had chances to win the game. But the Buckeyes made clutch plays, including a goal-line stand, an interception and 13 tackles for loss.

Ohio State sacked Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola three times and appeared to be more creative in its pass-rush schemes a week after Nick Saban called their strategy at Oregon "antiquated." The Buckeyes also snuffed out several Nebraska screen passes.

Ohio State special teams (2 leaves)

No big plays. Brandon Inniss returned two kickoffs for 33 yards. Caleb Downs risked an injury that would crush the defense by returning one punt for 8 yards. Jayden Fielding missed badly on his only field goal try, from 42 yards.

Ohio State coaching (2 leaves)

The offense was largely ineffective, and Howard said afterward the Buckeyes were confused by Nebraska's schemes.

Also, after Day promised the rest of the season would be a "leave no doubt" thing, there was doubt the entire game, and panic set in on the Ohio State sideline in the fourth quarter.

Fun quotient (4 leaves)

It wasn't all fun for Ohio State fans expecting a blowout and early departure. But it was a closely contested, dramatic game on another perfectly sunny day. Fans got a bonus when the 2014 OSU national championship team was honored.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4 leaves)

It was a great rebound from last week's humiliation against Indiana, but promising freshman quarterback Raiola made a few mistakes that did in the outmanned Cornhuskers. They also were hurt by poor clock management at the end of the first half, when they ran out of timeouts.

Officiating (1 leaf)

Saturday's crew will want to forget the final minute of the second quarter, a series of calls that are sure to result in the Big Ten office getting an unfriendly call from Cornhuskers coaches.

On second-and-2 with 38 seconds remaining, Nebraska's Dante Dowdell ran for more than 3 yards, but somehow the ball was placed as a 1-yard gain, making it third-and-1. Everyone on the field, and in TV land, saw it was a first down and assumed the clock was stopping. Nope. Precious time ran off, and Nebraska had to run for the first down again and use its final timeout.

Three plays later, Raiola threw incomplete in the end zone to Isaiah Neyor, who was called for pass interference. That poor call moved Nebraska out of field goal range.

In the first quarter, a review overruled what was called an incompletion to Neyor, giving Nebraska a 30-yard gain when it appeared the call should have been an incompletion but pass interference on Ohio State's Denzel Burke.

And then there was a targeting call and ejection of Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese late in the fourth quarter. The targeting seemed justified, as Reese did hit Jahmal Banks in the head, but the pass appeared to have been incomplete. And, according to FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira, Day should have been assessed 15 more penalty yards for throwing his headset on the field while disputing the call. That would have moved the ball to the OSU 39 with just over two minutes to play.

