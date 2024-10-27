Moving day for first 2 houses in Columbus' University District for Battelle parking lot

Two houses on Perry Street in Columbus' University District were removed from their foundations and slowly transported along city streets to lots on West Fifth and King avenues a couple blocks away.

This Oct. 10, 1979, procession of homes was carried out by specialist Paul Gurtler and a crew of 20. The roughly 100-ton structures were jacked onto steel beams, putting the houses on wheels which were towed by trucks via carefully placed hooks at 3 mph.

Negotiating turns, tree branches and power lines required months of planning and cooperation with city agencies and public utilities. Olentangy Management Company (OMC), a subsidiary of Battelle Memorial Institute which owned the homes, began coordinating the move two years before it started.

The houses were the first two of eight set for relocation by the end of that year to make way for a parking lot expansion by Battelle. The other six homes were in a group on the northwest corner of Michigan and Fifth Avenues. An additional four houses on Perry Street were razed.

OMC paid for each house’s relocation, a cost of about $36,000 each, which included a new foundation, sewer connections and a new furnace, assuming the expense as part of its Renaissance project.

The Big Move lay the groundwork for a possible expansion of Battelle’s operations into additional tracts of the Harrison West and lower University District neighborhoods, while divesting the company of a portion of its substantial real estate portfolio. Many older homes in the neighborhood were relocated to empty parcels, given exterior renovations, or sold to their tenants or placed on the open market.

Eugene Rutigliano is a librarian with Columbus Metropolitan Library.

