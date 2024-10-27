Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    From Amelia Earhart to John Glenn, key dates in Columbus airport history

    By Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Columbus' main airport has seen myriad changes in its almost 100 years of existence, including an initial flight that included Amelia Earhart, being the starting point for Jerrie Mock's historic trip around the globe and being renamed for renown Ohioan John Glenn. Here is a look at some of the key dates in the airport's history.

    • 1928: Charles A. Lindbergh visited Columbus to meet with the Airport Commission to voice his approval for the Port Columbus Airport building plans and the airport bond issue coming before voters in November. His stamp of approval helped the bond pass by an overwhelming majority.
    • July 8, 1929: At 7:30 a.m., thousands of people watching as passengers arrive at the Port Columbus terminal where two Ford Tri-Motor aircraft await the inaugural flight. By 8:17 a.m., 19 passengers, including Amelia Earhart, took off aboard the aircraft bound for Oklahoma, the next step on the transcontinental journey. At the time, the average price for a one-way ticket was $351.94.
    • 1936: Public Works Administration workers built Port Columbus’ east-west runway during the Great Depression.
    • 1939: Port Columbus had 15 scheduled flights a day as World War II loomed.
    • 1952: Larger aircraft began to land at Port Columbus after the east-west runway, known today as the south runway, was extended from 4,500 to 8,000 feet with parallel taxiways.
    • 1958: An estimated 130,000 people attended celebration and dedication activities on Sept. 21 for Port Columbus’ $12 million upgrade that included a new terminal. At that time, Port Columbus ranked as the 16th busiest airport in the country.
    • 1964: Columbus native Jerrie Mock started and ended her historic 29.5-day solo round-the-world flight from Port Columbus, becoming the first woman to do so.
    • 1989: In July, the city renamed 17th Avenue to International Gateway that leads to the front door of the airport. Later in the year, a new seven-gate $15.5 million concourse by U.S. Airways opened. The area eventually became known as Concourse A.
    • 1996: Concourse C opened with four gates to be used by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.
    • 2000: A $92 million project included a six-level parking garage, extensive car rental and roadway improvements, and an atrium.
    • 2003: The city of Columbus, Franklin County and the Columbus Airport Authority approve the merger of the Columbus Airport Authority and Rickenbacker Port Authority, forming the new Columbus Regional Airport Authority, effective Jan. 1.
    • 2013: The relocated South runway opens. The $140 million project created sufficient distance from the north runway to accommodate simultaneous arrivals and departures. Phase 1 of an $80 million terminal modernization was completed in September.
    • 2016: Airport is renamed John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Terminal modernization comes to a close.
    • 2020: Global pandemic halts nearly all traffic at John Glenn and other airports.
    • 2029: Projected date that John Glenn's new $2 billion terminal will open, in time to celebrate the airport's 100th anniversary.

    Source: Columbus Regional Airport Authority

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke0Ms_0wO58fkx00

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: From Amelia Earhart to John Glenn, key dates in Columbus airport history

    Related Search

    Amelia EarhartJohn GlennAirport historyAviation milestonesColumbus International AirportColumbus Dispatch

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Big Ten rules Ohio State LB Arvell Reese not guilty of targeting, lifts suspension
    The Columbus Dispatch22 hours ago
    Ready for daylight savings time 2024? Why we change clocks, when it started in the US
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz22 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    'AEW: Collision' to debut live show in Columbus in December
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy