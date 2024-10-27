From Amelia Earhart to John Glenn, key dates in Columbus airport history

Columbus' main airport has seen myriad changes in its almost 100 years of existence, including an initial flight that included Amelia Earhart, being the starting point for Jerrie Mock's historic trip around the globe and being renamed for renown Ohioan John Glenn. Here is a look at some of the key dates in the airport's history.

1928: Charles A. Lindbergh visited Columbus to meet with the Airport Commission to voice his approval for the Port Columbus Airport building plans and the airport bond issue coming before voters in November. His stamp of approval helped the bond pass by an overwhelming majority.

July 8, 1929: At 7:30 a.m., thousands of people watching as passengers arrive at the Port Columbus terminal where two Ford Tri-Motor aircraft await the inaugural flight. By 8:17 a.m., 19 passengers, including Amelia Earhart, took off aboard the aircraft bound for Oklahoma, the next step on the transcontinental journey. At the time, the average price for a one-way ticket was $351.94.

1936: Public Works Administration workers built Port Columbus' east-west runway during the Great Depression.

1939: Port Columbus had 15 scheduled flights a day as World War II loomed.

1952: Larger aircraft began to land at Port Columbus after the east-west runway, known today as the south runway, was extended from 4,500 to 8,000 feet with parallel taxiways.

1958: An estimated 130,000 people attended celebration and dedication activities on Sept. 21 for Port Columbus' $12 million upgrade that included a new terminal. At that time, Port Columbus ranked as the 16th busiest airport in the country.

1964: Columbus native Jerrie Mock started and ended her historic 29.5-day solo round-the-world flight from Port Columbus, becoming the first woman to do so.

1989: In July, the city renamed 17th Avenue to International Gateway that leads to the front door of the airport. Later in the year, a new seven-gate $15.5 million concourse by U.S. Airways opened. The area eventually became known as Concourse A.

1996: Concourse C opened with four gates to be used by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

2000: A $92 million project included a six-level parking garage, extensive car rental and roadway improvements, and an atrium.

2003: The city of Columbus, Franklin County and the Columbus Airport Authority approve the merger of the Columbus Airport Authority and Rickenbacker Port Authority, forming the new Columbus Regional Airport Authority, effective Jan. 1.

2013: The relocated South runway opens. The $140 million project created sufficient distance from the north runway to accommodate simultaneous arrivals and departures. Phase 1 of an $80 million terminal modernization was completed in September.

2016: Airport is renamed John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Terminal modernization comes to a close.

2020: Global pandemic halts nearly all traffic at John Glenn and other airports.

Global pandemic halts nearly all traffic at John Glenn and other airports. 2029: Projected date that John Glenn's new $2 billion terminal will open, in time to celebrate the airport's 100th anniversary.

Source: Columbus Regional Airport Authority

