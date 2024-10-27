Open in App
    The Columbus Dispatch

    Ohio State's close call against Nebraska demands Q & A to sort out running game woes

    By Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    You probably have questions after the cash-rich Jeff Bezos of college football eked out a 21-17 win against minimum wage Nebraska Saturday in the Shoe – a close call that threatened to end Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s 43-game winning streak against unranked teams.

    I have questions, too . Fortunately, I also have answers.

    I’m calling this segment of the show “Someone has some ’splainin to do.”

    Let’s get to it.

    Question: What is wrong with Ohio State’s offense?

    Answer: Can’t run the ball.

    Question: How can that be?

    Answer: Subpar recruiting , suspect development and a failure to make enough impact in the transfer portal to provide adequate next-man-up depth. Add one key injury to left tackle Josh Simmons and voila (French for “It’s a good thing OSU has a passing game.”)

    Question: If you are tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins , and you have NFL talent but are running behind a Sun Belt Conference line, what are you thinking?”

    Answer (diplomatic version:) “Not being too high, being too low in those situations,” Judkins said, explaining his emotions in the wake of watching the run game crawl. “Just believe in my teammates. I know those guys will go out there and execute.”

    Maybe someday that will be true, but the numbers Saturday made that day feel a long way off. Judkins carried 10 times for 29 yards; Henderson was 10 for 25. Quarterback Will Howard made some late drive-extending plays with his legs, but still finished with only 14 yards on eight carries. Overall, OSU gained 64 yards for a 2.1 average, the lowest since stumbling to 62 last season against Maryland. It was only the third time since 2017 that the Buckeyes failed to crack 65 yards on the ground.

    Answer (no spin version): Judkins could have taken the handoff, immediately fallen forward and gained almost as many yards per carry as he did slogging behind a line that allowed seven tackles for loss, including two sacks. This is a guy who gained 2,725 yards at Mississippi the past two seasons before transferring to OSU, a guy who was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2022.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EudH6_0wO58MBG00

    So when Judkins says, “For our offensive line, it wasn’t our best day,” that is a polite way of saying there was nowhere to go with the ball. He and Henderson may not be miserable at the moment, but they cannot be thrilled.

    Question: What did Day have to say about the running game?

    Answer: You know when you screwed up as a kid and your father would say, “I’m disappointed in you?” Well, this felt like that.

    “We didn’t run the football,” Day said, clearly unhappy with the result. “We only ran for 64 yards. … That’s not close to good enough. Under three yards a carry with Quinshon and TreVeyon, that’s not getting it done.”

    Question: What happened? Specifics, please.

    Answer No. 1: Let’s be honest, this O-line has seldom been great this season. The high point came against Marshall , when the Buckeyes rushed for 280 yards two weeks after gaining 273 against Western Michigan. The most impressive performance (203 yards) came against a tough Iowa defense, but OSU failed to break the 200-yard barrier against Akron (170), Michigan State (185) and Oregon (141).

    Given that we’re looking at a relatively low bar to begin with – the line was going to be the weak spot in this offense from the get-go – it comes as no surprise that the run game too often is stuck in neutral.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NC7nN_0wO58MBG00

    Answer No. 2: Nebraska’s defense is not exactly the 1985 Chicago Bears. Last week against Indiana the Cornhuskers allowed 215 rushing yards, with the Hoosiers averaging 6.5 yards a carry. Something had to have happened for the Buckeyes to buckle this badly up front. And that something was fourth-year tackle Zen Michalski, who struggled mightily filling in for Simmons . Michalski gave up one sack, got away with a hold that looked like he was trying to rope a calf instead of block a defender, and generally looked lost in his first start.

    Day was gracious toward Michalski’s performance, explaining that nerves may have contributed to the messiness. Also, the tackle was helped off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter. No reason to kick a man when he’s down. But Ohio State needs to figure out something with the left side of the line fast – the right side is no great shakes, either, but the left side is more of an emergency situation – or next week’s game at Penn State will not end well.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qG1n_0wO58MBG00

    Question: What is the solution ?

    Answer: That is the $64,000 question, or whatever it is linemen make in NIL money these days. Left guard Donovan Jackson moved to left tackle when Michalski went down, with Luke Montgomery taking over at left guard. I’m not sure that’s an acceptable long-term fix. Moving Donovan, OSU’s best lineman, to another position runs counter to common sense, but what other choice is there? The Buckeyes already have mixed and matched linemen through spring and fall practice trying to find the right combination. It likely has reached the point of having to just coach them up and hope for the best.

    Question: Is their best good enough?

    Answer: I don’t know. And if you’re an Ohio State fan that is the scariest response of all.

    roller@dispatch.com

    @rollerCD

    Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's close call against Nebraska demands Q & A to sort out running game woes

