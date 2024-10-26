Dylan Raiola-Patrick Mahomes comparisons, explained: What to know of Nebraska, Chiefs QBs

Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola is set to play one of the biggest nationally televised games of his young college football career on Saturday.

The opponent, in a hostile environment: No. 3 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium.

With Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Cornhuskers being featured as Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" Raiola — along with Ohio State's Will Howard — will have the national spotlight and attention. But it's a spotlight that Raiola already has experience dimming this year.

REQUIRED READING: Ohio State vs Nebraska predictions, odds: Who wins the Week 9 college football game?

The Cornhuskers quarterback, just seven games into his freshman season, has already drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes . The comparisons have ranged from play style, wearing the same No. 15, and even boasting similar looks.

Here's what you need to know on the comparison between Mahomes and Raiola:

Patrick Mahomes-Dylan Raiola comparisons, explained

Raiola was first compared to the three-time Super Bowl champion when the Nebraska quarterback reported to training camp on July 31. The viral comparison was started when a photo of Raiola repping a goatee and wearing similar sunglasses to Mahomes, along with having his hairstyle, surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Raiola was seen wearing those same sunglasses coming off the Cornhuskers' bus when they arrived at the stadium for their home opener against UTEP on Aug. 31 — which added an extra wave of attention to the comparisons of the two.

Shortly after Raiola's first career touchdown pass with the Cornhuskers, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and three-time Super Bowl MVP quoted a highlight clip of the pass with the caption, "Lil cuzzo!!"

The comparisons between the two then heated up more ahead of the Cornhuskers' Week 3 contest against Northern Iowa after a clip was posted on Fox College Football's X account of Raiola nearly impersonating Mahomes' signature warmup to the tee.

"It's cool, honestly. I was that guy," said Mahomes on Sept. 11 when asked about the comparisons. "I loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop (and) would try to make plays just like him and do stuff like that. It helped me become the athlete I am (today).

"I know Dylan, I train with him in the offseason. He's a great kid, a great football player. I think he is going to make his own stamp on the game and I think you've seen that early in his career."

Here's a side-by-side look at Raiola and Mahomes doing the same pregame warmup on the field, where it is hard to say it isn't nearly the same:

While the comparisons between the two have cooled down a bit over the last few weeks — Raiola has thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns over the last two games — the Nebraska quarterback has never really fed into the comparisons between him and Mahomes

He's gone to even say he has always wore glasses and has his "own little kick" to his hairstyle that makes him different than Mahomes. But his coach, Matt Rhule, has fed into it. He spoke about the comparisons from top to bottom during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Sept. 17.

"When I got here (at Nebraska), I went and watched him (Raiola) throw in high school, and I texted our recruiting guy," Rhule said. "And he said, 'How's he look?' And I said, 'He's Mahomes.'

"And not just the facial, and the mannerisms. His arm, his ability to make throws off platform, just everything. That was my first instinct. So now it's kind of funny, to see everyone — I can't look at Instagram without seeing someone putting them side by side. But the great thing is he's a winner, just like Patrick is."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dylan Raiola-Patrick Mahomes comparisons, explained: What to know of Nebraska, Chiefs QBs