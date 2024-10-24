Open in App
    Opinion: Columbus deserves to breathe easier. LinkUS will decrease pollution.

    By Nolan Rutschilling,

    2 days ago

    Columbus resident Nolan Rutschilling is the managing director of energy policy for the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund. He leads work on clean energy, energy efficiency and climate change at the state and local levels.

    Central Ohio residents have the opportunity to cast their ballot for clean air and climate action by voting "yes" on Issue 47 .

    The region is projected to gain one million new residents by 2050 , all of whom will require efficient transportation options.

    If these new neighbors all rely on single occupancy vehicles, not only will it mean more traffic — it will mean more pollution in the air from idling cars. An increase in vehicle miles traveled means burning more gas and diesel fuel, which hurts our air quality and increases greenhouse gas emissions, causing climate change.

    As a region, we can take a big step to prevent this pollution.

    By passing LinkUS' Issue 47, we can better fund a comprehensive transportation and development plan. LinkUS will improve our bus system, making our communities more accessible and our infrastructure safer.

    It will allow residents to choose from more modes of transportation as LinkUS will add over 500 miles of sidewalk repairs, new bikeways and greenways across the city. We can make our neighborhoods healthier and more resilient to the growing impacts of climate change.

    To do this, we’ll need to look at climate change differently.

    We need to reduce our impact

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiBif_0wJvYL6c00

    Much of the focus in reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been focused on energy: electricity generated to power our homes, businesses and communities.

    A shift to clean energy sources such as wind and solar is working at the local level; from 2013 to 2022, Columbus saw total greenhouse emissions decrease by 6.5%, according to the city’s 2022 Greenhouse Gas Inventory .

    Unfortunately, our transportation emissions have continued to grow.

    Columbus transportation emissions are up 47.3% since 2013. The Ohio EPA estimates that 26% of all emissions statewide are from transportation compared to 28% from electricity generation. To put it simply: we’re cleaning up our power grid, but not our city grid.

    Dispatch endorsement: Columbus needs better public transport. Vote yes for LinkUS' bus rapid transit.

    This increase in transportation-related pollution will impact the most vulnerable among us: children, the elderly and marginalized communities all feel the impacts of climate change and air pollution first and most significantly.

    Poor air quality, heat waves, unpredictable extreme weather and drought are all significant risks our region faces from climate change.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KA44j_0wJvYL6c00

    Luckily, central Ohio can lead on this issue by passing the LinkUs ballot initiative in November. If we expand bus rapid transit and properly fund our public transit system, we will reduce our transportation pollution and take a crucial step forward in fighting climate change.

    Central Ohioans deserve to live in a healthy, thriving community that is safe and accessible. By expanding access to reliable public transportation, we can ensure a cleaner, healthier community where we can all breathe easier.

    That starts by voting yes on Issue 47.

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: Columbus deserves to breathe easier. LinkUS will decrease pollution.

