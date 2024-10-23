Letters: Ohio Republicans steering voters wrong with lie-covered big red bus. Pass Issue 1.

Big Red Republican Bus going down wrong street

On a recent day the Big Red Republican Bu s came to visit London. It was right in my face when it turned from Ohio 56 onto U.S. 42. Its side bore the huge words:

"VOTE NO ON ISSUE 1. STOP GERRYMANDERING"

This is a lie. It is disinformation.

It is an attempt to confuse Ohio voters , for a "no" vote on Issue 1 delivers the redistricting power right back to Ohio's Republican party, the very folks responsible for Ohio needing Issue 1.

A "no" vote on Issue 1 will not stop gerrymandering, it will perpetuate it.

A quick investigation reveals Ohio Republican Party chairman Alex Triantafilou is tootling around the state in the Big Red Republican Bus. You can tell it's him in there by the bragging he does about his tootles on the platform previously known as Twitter.

His goal? To trick Ohio voters into voting against Issue 1.

My advice to Triantafilou: Take your Big Red Republican Bus and stick it anyplace the honest voters of Ohio cannot see it. Ohio voters deserve better than to be lied to by the state's Republican elites.

James A. Grigsby, London

Trump will hurt economy

The Wall Street Journal surveyed 50 economists on the economic plans for Vice President Kaala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Seventy percent of them said the Harris plan will grow the economy. They said Trump's will drive up inflation and the national debt. During the four years Trump was in office the debt went up $8 trillion, more than any other president.

His tariff plans will drive up costs for all Americans. A middle class family would see a $4,000 annual increase on the price of goods.

David Waller, Grove City

Donald Trump's hidden picture

Remembering the book and movie " The Portrait of Dorian Gray," let's show how it seems to relate to former President Donald Trump, only in reverse.

Look at a picture of Trump when he was younger.

That picture doesn't change but the person in this case (Trump) changed to a narcissistic, egocentric, mean, selfish person whose lined, scowl face and comb over is making him look very old.

He advocates dissension not collaboration. Tyranny not democracy.

Perhaps Trump should look at what he looked like 50 years ago then look at himself in a mirror, deep into his own eyes, and realize who he has become. Perhaps his minions should look, also. I believe his minions fear him, not respect him.

Trump is a child of God and has an innate core of gentleness and kindness. Let it show, Mr. Trump.

Andy Rudy, Upper Arlington

Our democracy is at risk like never before

As you approach the voting machine in the coming weeks, I suggest that you ask yourself these questions: Are you ready to give up your right to free speech?

Are you ready to give up your right to peacefully demonstrate? Are you ready to watch your fellow citizens be arrested for speaking out about the government?

Are you ready to give up your right to read the book you want to read? Are you ready to give up your right to control your own body when it comes to determining what is best for your health? I further suggest that the banning of books may lead to the burning of books as was done in the 1930s.

Our democracy is actually at risk like never before. Don’t think it couldn’t happen here. Listen clearly to the rhetoric and vote accordingly.

Pat Lodigiani, Newark

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Ohio Republicans steering voters wrong with lie-covered big red bus. Pass Issue 1.