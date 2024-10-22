Opinion: Issue 1 would create unelected, unaccountable commission. Don't sell out Ohio.

Rob McColley is the Majority Floor Leader of the Ohio Senate.

Early voting is underway, and there’s more at stake for Ohioans than you think: liberal politicians in Columbus are quietly colluding with a foreign billionaire and out-of-state dark money groups to pass Issue 1.

Their aim is to give an unaccountable commission unchecked power to redraw Ohio’s congressional lines to push their partisan agendas.

And if you have any doubt what that agenda may be, the foreign billionaire helping drive this power grab, Hansjörg Wyss , has stated his personal goal is to “ (re)interpret the American constitution in the light of progressive politics .”

Now, Ohio is in his crosshairs.

He’s pulling this off by exploiting a loophole in U.S. election law that allows foreign nationals to funnel money into state ballot initiatives.

While foreigners can’t legally donate to candidates or political committees, they are still free to pour as much money as they want into ballot issues. This loophole has even been flagged by the FEC for Congress to address, yet it remains unresolved.

Issue 1 would creates an unelected, unaccountable commission

Now, enter Citizens Not Politicians —a phony grassroots group that is actively exploiting this loophole for political gain. Despite their misleading name, the group is behind Ohio’s Issue 1 statewide ballot initiative with the help of millions of dollars in foreign-tied funding from Wyss.

Issue 1 dismantles Ohio’s voter-approved redistricting process and all of our state’s protections against gerrymandering.

In its place would be a new commission modeled on Michigan’s redistricting scheme—a system so bad that, last year, federal judges unanimously ruled that Michigan’s Commission violated the U.S. Constitution by drawing districts based on race.

The Commission manipulated Michigan’s maps so aggressively, it violated minority voters’ civil rights in order to stack the deck for Democratic politicians.

Make no mistake, that is the goal of Issue 1.

It creates an unelected, unaccountable commission and ties its hands with rules that force commissioners to gerrymander every district to favor one party or the other. In fact, as the Ohio Supreme Court recently ruled, this new commission would be “ required ” to put partisan advantage ahead of almost every other concern, even if it means drawing districts that divide communities.

Ohio has voted twice for Donald Trump by 8-point margins, and voters handed Republicans sweeping wins in 2022.

Time and again, Ohioans have rejected liberal politicians. Now, those politicians simply want to rig the rules for themselves.

Library dark money behind Citizens Not Politicians

Who is behind this progressive power grab? It isn’t Ohioans. Citizens Not Politicians has raised a staggering $26 million, but less than 1% of the money raised come from individual citizens of our state. What’s worse, millions have poured into Issue 1’s bank account from a group tied to foreign nationals who are not citizens at all.

Issue 1’s biggest donor is a liberal, Washington, D.C.-based group called the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the largest dark money organization in the U.S. It’s part of a multi-billion-dollar progressive political machine that wealthy elites use to influence election outcomes.

One of Sixteen Thirty Fund’s largest donors is Hansjorg Wyss, who has pumped at least $243 million into the group.

Thanks in no small part to this bonanza of foreign money, the Sixteen Thirty Fund has poured over $100 million into state ballot campaigns. That includes more than $20 million spent here in Ohio to influence elections and remake our state’s constitution.

We are trying to fight for Ohioans

My colleagues and I recognized this threat, and passed a new law aimed at stopping foreign interference in our ballot initiatives. But on the same day Gov. Mike DeWine called us into session to tackle this issue, Sixteen Thirty Fund dumped $6 million into the campaign knowing a ban on foreign spending would be passed.

By frontloading this foreign cash, it’s clear that Citizens Not Politicians was seeking to evade the law and lock in foreign influence before we could stop them. Meanwhile, left-wing lawyers are fighting to block our new law in court and leave Ohio exposed to unlimited foreign donations to campaigns like Issue 1.

This must end, and we can stop it.

Defeating Issue 1 is critical to protect the integrity of our elections from this partisan power grab.

If Issue 1 passes, it will set a dangerous precedent that progressive politicians and wealthy foreign donors can manipulate our state and put their agenda ahead of the people of Ohio.

Ohioans must recognize what’s at stake. We have the power to protect our elections from foreign-backed partisan activists. Vote "no" on Issue 1, and send liberal politicians a clear message that Ohio’s future isn’t for sale.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: Issue 1 would create unelected, unaccountable commission. Don't sell out Ohio.