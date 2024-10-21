Opinion: I'm Republican. Unfunny Moreno's 'a little crazy' if he thinks he's getting my vote

Mansfield resident Linda Smith is a registered Republican.

I am an Ohio Republican woman over the age of 50.

I voted, along with 57% of Ohioans, to pass Issue 1 last year to ensure a woman's personal healthcare and reproductive decisions stay between her and her doctor and to make sure these rights are protected and available for current and future generations of Ohio women and families.

Republican nominee Bernie Moreno doesn't respect our vote or respect our will. I won't be voting for him.

Moreno is on tape openly stating at an event with supporters: "There's a lot of single-issue — you know, the left has a lot of single-issue voters. Sadly, by the way, there's a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like 'listen, abortion is it. If I can't have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.' Ok, a little crazy, by the way. But, especially for women that are like past 50, I'm thinking to myself, I don't think that's an issue for you. Oh, thank God my wife didn't hear that one, I was going to get in trouble."

Moreno has a lot more to be concerned about than whether his wife heard him make degrading and demeaning comments regarding women's concerns over their healthcare rights.

His comments were not a "tongue in cheek joke" as his campaign said later while trying to spin damage control.

His tone and words were offensive. He insulted women and mocked them for caring about making their own healthcare decisions and wanting the ability to make these decisions without interference from people like him.

The fact that Moreno thinks it is "a little crazy" that women of all political parties, of all zip codes, and of all ages care so deeply about this issue makes it clear that he does not share our values and that he thinks he knows better than the majority of Ohioans.

The comments also showed Bernie Moreno's true character. They showed his lack of respect for the women and men of Ohio who voted to ensure that their personal and often complex emotionally difficult healthcare choices remain a private, personal decision between them and their physicians - without interference from politicians.

And they showed that Moreno would not respect or represent the will of the majority of his constituents. While Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 1 last fall, Moreno supports a national abortion ban which would overturn the will of Ohio voters. He is literally campaigning on overturning the will of Ohioans who have made their position on this issue clear.

It raises the question: what other issues would he disregard his constituents on?

Contrary to Moreno's opinion, I am not crazy to want Ohioans to have the right to make their own healthcare decisions or have access to life saving care. I am not a single-issue voter.

What should be of concern to him is that I will not be voting for Bernie Moreno, the candidate who thinks he knows better than Ohio women and men and doesn't care where we stand.

As a Republican who has stood proudly with all Ohioans, regardless of backgrounds or political affiliations, we need to turn out again to keep Bernie Moreno from reaching the U.S. Senate.

