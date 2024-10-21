Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Opinion: I'm Republican. Unfunny Moreno's 'a little crazy' if he thinks he's getting my vote

    By Linda Smith,

    1 days ago

    Mansfield resident Linda Smith is a registered Republican.

    I am an Ohio Republican woman over the age of 50.

    I voted, along with 57% of Ohioans, to pass Issue 1 last year to ensure a woman's personal healthcare and reproductive decisions stay between her and her doctor and to make sure these rights are protected and available for current and future generations of Ohio women and families.

    Republican nominee Bernie Moreno doesn't respect our vote or respect our will. I won't be voting for him.

    Moreno is on tape openly stating at an event with supporters: "There's a lot of single-issue — you know, the left has a lot of single-issue voters. Sadly, by the way, there's a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like 'listen, abortion is it. If I can't have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.' Ok, a little crazy, by the way. But, especially for women that are like past 50, I'm thinking to myself, I don't think that's an issue for you. Oh, thank God my wife didn't hear that one, I was going to get in trouble."

    Moreno has a lot more to be concerned about than whether his wife heard him make degrading and demeaning comments regarding women's concerns over their healthcare rights.

    His comments were not a "tongue in cheek joke" as his campaign said later while trying to spin damage control.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxYB1_0wGB9IaG00

    His tone and words were offensive. He insulted women and mocked them for caring about making their own healthcare decisions and wanting the ability to make these decisions without interference from people like him.

    The fact that Moreno thinks it is "a little crazy" that women of all political parties, of all zip codes, and of all ages care so deeply about this issue makes it clear that he does not share our values and that he thinks he knows better than the majority of Ohioans.

    Bernie Moreno the not-so funny man

    The comments also showed Bernie Moreno's true character. They showed his lack of respect for the women and men of Ohio who voted to ensure that their personal and often complex emotionally difficult healthcare choices remain a private, personal decision between them and their physicians - without interference from politicians.

    And they showed that Moreno would not respect or represent the will of the majority of his constituents. While Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 1 last fall, Moreno supports a national abortion ban which would overturn the will of Ohio voters. He is literally campaigning on overturning the will of Ohioans who have made their position on this issue clear.

    It raises the question: what other issues would he disregard his constituents on?

    Editorial: Ohio Issue 1 would give more power to voters. Here's how.

    Contrary to Moreno's opinion, I am not crazy to want Ohioans to have the right to make their own healthcare decisions or have access to life saving care. I am not a single-issue voter.

    What should be of concern to him is that I will not be voting for Bernie Moreno, the candidate who thinks he knows better than Ohio women and men and doesn't care where we stand.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKmlO_0wGB9IaG00

    As a Republican who has stood proudly with all Ohioans, regardless of backgrounds or political affiliations, we need to turn out again to keep Bernie Moreno from reaching the U.S. Senate.

    Mansfield resident Linda Smith is a registered Republican.

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: I'm Republican. Unfunny Moreno's 'a little crazy' if he thinks he's getting my vote

    Comments / 154
    Add a Comment
    Rick Fithen
    10h ago
    Opinion: No one gives a stank about your opinion on Mereno.
    Russell Hornsby
    13h ago
    Bias
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Left behind': Vulnerable Dem incumbent in key swing state slammed for putting 'knife in back' of workers
    Fox News1 day ago
    ‘He’s lying’: Ohio Senate candidate blames staffers and family for errors
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Top Ohio Republican Unexpectedly Endorses Democratic Candidate for Senate Over Pro-Trump Rival
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune16 hours ago
    "Egregious lies": Dark money groups flood most expensive Senate race with "disinformation"
    Salon1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News2 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Ohio could be in for more snow this winter
    Axios1 day ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Ohio State’s Star Player Was In A Car Accident Over The Bye Week
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Tallahassee Rapper Ralan Styles Killed in Columbus, Ohio Chain-Snatching Incident
    musicxclusives.com3 days ago
    Ohio Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    92.3 WCOL1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    IRS announces new tax brackets for 2025. How many Ohio residents are in each one?
    The Columbus Dispatch18 hours ago
    Judge orders US Army to release records on Trump’s controversial Arlington Cemetery visit
    CNN21 hours ago
    A new restaurant has opened in Zanesville, Ohio
    Isla Chiu2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Britain's Bishop Briggs brings her 'tell my therapist I'm fine' tour to Columbus in March
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy