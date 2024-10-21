Katalina's Tres to bring pancake balls to Bexley with new restaurant

Fresh off a summer appearance on Food Network's " Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, " local breakfast, brunch and lunch favorite Katalina's is set to open its third restaurant in Bexley on Nov. 1.

Like the other Katalina's locations in Harrison West and Clintonville, Katalina's Tres will serve a menu of Latin- and Southern-influenced dishes. Of course, the pancake balls that Food Network star Guy Fieri declared decadent will be served there, too.

A shakshuka-inspired breakfast sandwich is new to the Bexley menu, according to owner Kathleen Day.

The newest Katalina's is at 2741 E. Main St. in a Bexley building that once housed a Boston Market.

