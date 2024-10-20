Open in App
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    What channel is Bengals vs Browns on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhiYv_0wEQXUpU00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPXj8_0wEQXUpU00

    The Cleveland Browns (1-5) have lost four straight games and are coming off a 20-16 loss at Philadelphia.

    The Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) have won two of their past three and and are coming off a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants.

    On Sunday, the teams will play in Cleveland, each trying to keep playoff hopes alive.

    Here's how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Browns vs Bengals on today?

    TV Channel: CBS

    Livestream: NFL+

    Browns vs Bengals will broadcast nationally on CBS. Spero Didas and Adam Archuleta will call the game from the booth at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include NFL+ .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHmLC_0wEQXUpU00

    Browns vs Bengals time today

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Start time: 1 p.m.

    The Browns vs Eagles game starts at 1 p.m. from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

    Browns vs Bengals odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Oct. 18 .

    ODDS: Bengals -5.5

    O/U: 41.5 points

    How to listen to Browns vs. Bengals on the radio in Columbus

    Browns football games on the radio air live on 97.1 FM and 1460 AM.

    Here are the announcers for the Browns vs Eagles game:

    • Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)
    • Nathan Zegura (analysis)
    • Je'Rod Cherry (sideline)

    Bengals games air on WXZX 105.3 in Columbus.

    Here are the announcers for the Bengals vs Browns game:

    Dan Hoard (play-by-play)

    Dave Lapham (analysis)

    Browns schedule 2024

    • Sept. 8: Dallas (L, 33-17)
    • Sept. 15: at Jacksonville (W, 18-13)
    • Sept. 22: New York Giants (L, 21-15)
    • Sept. 29: at Las Vegas (L, 20-16)
    • Oct. 6: at Washington (L, 34-13)
    • Oct. 13: at Philadelphia (L, 20-16)
    • Oct. 20: Cincinnati
    • Oct. 27: Baltimore
    • Nov. 3: Los Angeles
    • Nov. 10: Bye week
    • Nov. 17: at New Orleans
    • Nov. 21: Pittsburgh
    • Dec. 2: at Denver
    • Dec. 8: at Pittsburgh
    • Dec. 15: Kansas City
    • Dec. 19: at Cincinnati
    • Dec. 29: Miami
    • Week 18: at Baltimore
    • Record: 1-5

    Bengals schedule 2024

    • Sept. 8: New England (L, 16-10)
    • Sept. 15: at Kansas City (L, 26-25)
    • Sept. 23: Washington (L, 38-33)
    • Sept. 29: at Carolina (W, 34-24)
    • Oct. 6: Baltimore (L, 41-38)
    • Oct. 13: at New York Giants (W, 17-7)
    • Oct. 20: at Cleveland
    • Oct. 27: Philadelphia
    • Nov. 3: Las Vegas
    • Nov. 7: at Baltimore
    • Nov. 17: at Los Angeles
    • Nov. 24: Bye week
    • Dec. 1: Pittsburgh
    • Dec. 9: at Dallas
    • Dec. 15: at Tennessee
    • Dec. 19: Cleveland
    • Week 17: Denver
    • Week 18: at Pittsburgh
    • Record: 2-4

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What channel is Bengals vs Browns on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

