What channel is Bengals vs Browns on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

The Cleveland Browns (1-5) have lost four straight games and are coming off a 20-16 loss at Philadelphia.

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) have won two of their past three and and are coming off a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants.

On Sunday, the teams will play in Cleveland, each trying to keep playoff hopes alive.

Here's how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Browns vs Bengals on today?

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: NFL+

Browns vs Bengals will broadcast nationally on CBS. Spero Didas and Adam Archuleta will call the game from the booth at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include NFL+ .

Browns vs Bengals time today

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Start time: 1 p.m.

The Browns vs Eagles game starts at 1 p.m. from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Browns vs Bengals odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Oct. 18 .

ODDS: Bengals -5.5

O/U: 41.5 points

How to listen to Browns vs. Bengals on the radio in Columbus

Browns football games on the radio air live on 97.1 FM and 1460 AM.

Here are the announcers for the Browns vs Eagles game:

Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)

Nathan Zegura (analysis)

Je'Rod Cherry (sideline)

Bengals games air on WXZX 105.3 in Columbus.

Here are the announcers for the Bengals vs Browns game:

Dan Hoard (play-by-play)

Dave Lapham (analysis)

Browns schedule 2024

Sept. 8: Dallas (L, 33-17)

Sept. 15: at Jacksonville (W, 18-13)

Sept. 22: New York Giants (L, 21-15)

Sept. 29: at Las Vegas (L, 20-16)

Oct. 6: at Washington (L, 34-13)

Oct. 13: at Philadelphia (L, 20-16)

Oct. 20: Cincinnati

Oct. 27: Baltimore

Nov. 3: Los Angeles

Nov. 10: Bye week

Nov. 17: at New Orleans

Nov. 21: Pittsburgh

Dec. 2: at Denver

Dec. 8: at Pittsburgh

Dec. 15: Kansas City

Dec. 19: at Cincinnati

Dec. 29: Miami

Week 18: at Baltimore

Record: 1-5

Bengals schedule 2024

Sept. 8: New England (L, 16-10)

Sept. 15: at Kansas City (L, 26-25)

Sept. 23: Washington (L, 38-33)

Sept. 29: at Carolina (W, 34-24)

Oct. 6: Baltimore (L, 41-38)

Oct. 13: at New York Giants (W, 17-7)

Oct. 20: at Cleveland

Oct. 27: Philadelphia

Nov. 3: Las Vegas

Nov. 7: at Baltimore

Nov. 17: at Los Angeles

Nov. 24: Bye week

Dec. 1: Pittsburgh

Dec. 9: at Dallas

Dec. 15: at Tennessee

Dec. 19: Cleveland

Week 17: Denver

Week 18: at Pittsburgh

Record: 2-4

