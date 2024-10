Columbus Foundation funding supports new Dispatch kindness reporter

The Center for Humankindness at The Columbus Foundation and The Columbus Dispatch are launching a joint project to celebrate people who demonstrate kindness in their actions and work.

Using a grant provided by the foundation, The Dispatch has hired Sophia Veneziano to work as a reporter covering stories about kindness across central Ohio. Veneziano began work this past week and also will contribute stories to Dispatch.com, Columbus Monthly magazine and Columbus CEO.

"We know there's more good news from across central Ohio to share with our readers," said Dispatch Executive Editor Michael Shearer . "We're extremely excited to work with The Columbus Foundation to make this effort possible. We all can use more good news."

The Center for HumanKindness is The Columbus Foundation's initiative dedicated to cultivating a culture of kindness to improve community wellbeing.

"Through Center for HumanKindness initiatives, we hope to foster a chain reaction of kindness in the community honoring one another’s humanity and strengthening our relationships — which in turn builds a stronger region," said Kate Oliphint, the center's director. "We’re pleased to partner with The Dispatch to elevate stories of kindness in our community to celebrate what unites us and inspire more acts of kindness."

The new reporting position coincides with a reimagined annual effort by the foundation and newspaper to recognize central Ohioans with "Everyday Kindness Heroes" awards.

Community judges recently reviewed public nominations to select five finalists and 10 semifinalists who will be recognized at an event Dec. 4 at the Center of Science and Industry .

Veneziano expands The Dispatch's local reporting team and will provide a weekly kindness story in the Sunday print edition and online. A native Ohioan, she recently earned a master's degree in media, communications and international journalism at the University of Glasgow. She earned her bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and has worked as a reporter at The Marion Star.

The Dispatch and magazines retain full editorial independence for the content Veneziano produces.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Foundation funding supports new Dispatch kindness reporter