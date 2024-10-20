Open in App
    Opinion: These Ohio election decisions will have enormous influence over life, work here

    By Thomas Suddes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UshCq_0wEOa4Jg00

    Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com

    Many bystanders are understandably focused this election season on the marquee national contest — for the presidency, between Democrat (and vice president) Kamala Harris and Republican (and ex-president) Donald Trump.

    But there are three sets of in-state elections whose victors will have enormous influence over life and work in Ohio.

    Harris can win Ohio: Is Ohio really Trump country? There's a way Kamala Harris can win Buckeye State.

    Foremost is Issue 1 , on the statewide ballot.

    Proposed by voter petitions, it’s called the “Citizens Not Politicians” amendment and would end gerrymandering (partisan rigging) of Ohio’s General Assembly and congressional districts. Gerrymandering gives one party (currently, Ohio Republican) an unfair advantage over the other party (currently, Ohio Democrats).

    And that makes for hyper-partisanship and extremism. Result: A legislature and a Congress more interested in grandstanding than governing. And that’s the kind of dysfunction that Issue 1 targets.

    If, somehow, you’re fine with the way things now are at Ohio’s Statehouse and at the U.S. Capitol, you probably should set up appointments with (a) an ophthalmologist and (b) an audiologist — and maybe, for good measure, a shrink. (Of course, if you’re a political hack, Ohio’s status quo is peachy-keen.)

    Gerrymandering must end in Ohio: Opinion: 77% of Ohioans have no real choice for state lawmakers. We need Issue 1

    Future of Ohio Supreme Court up in the air

    Also pivotal to Ohio’s betterment (or decline) are the three state Supreme Court contests on the November ballot. The court is now 4-3 Republican, and — because of panel’s GOP majority — its rulings are straight out of the 1900s: Banks, insurance companies (and other Republican statewide officeholders, such as Secretary of State Frank LaRose ) can do no wrong.

    Seeking re-election to the Supreme Court this year are two Democrats, Justices Michael P. Donnelly and Melody J. Stewart . Seeking an open seat is a third Democrat, Judge Lisa Forbes , of the Cleveland-based Ohio Court of Appeals (8th District).

    Opposing the re-election of Justice Donnelly is Republican Judge Megan Shanahan , of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Meanwhile, in a highly unusual matchup, opposing Justice Stewart is fellow Supreme Court Justice Joseph T. Deters , a Cincinnati Republican, formerly Hamilton County’s prosecuting attorney and twice elected Ohio’s treasurer (in 1998 and 2002).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLWyv_0wEOa4Jg00

    And competing with Appeals Court Judge Forbes for the high court seat that Deters is leaving is Republican Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Dan Hawkins .

    If an Ohioan likes her or his state Supreme Court to be cozy with the Powers That Be at the Statehouse — banks; insurance companies; electric utilities — then by all means he or she should vote for the Republican Supreme Court candidates; you won’t be disappointed.

    But if you believe the Ohio Bill of Rights’ promise to Ohioans — that “every person, for an injury done him in his land, goods, person, or reputation, shall have remedy by due course of law, and shall have justice administered without denial or delay” — then Democrats Donnelly, Stewart and Forbes are just the ticket.

    Brown vs. Moreno

    Then there’s the likely most expensive U.S. Senate race in the nation, between incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat seeking a fourth term, and Greater Cleveland entrepreneur Bernie Moreno , Brown’s Republican challenger. Since popular election of U.S. senators began in 1913, only one popularly elected U.S. senator from Ohio has won a fourth term – Democrat John Glenn, who beat Republican now-Gov. Mike DeWine in 1992.

    Sen. Brown will fight for Ohio: Opinion: Special interest groups want me out of office. 'I will always be on your side.'

    This year’s race, between Democrat Brown and Republican Moreno, appears to be exceedingly close. Brown won re-election in 2012 (against GOP challenger Josh Mandel) and in 2018 (against another Northeast Ohio challenger, Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci ).

    In an Ohio that resoundingly voted statewide last year in favor of women’s right to make their own decisions about pregnancy and abortion, you have to wonder how many Ohioans know what Republican Moreno said in September in Warren County:

    “Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion is it. If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.’ OK. It’s a little crazy, by the way, but – especially for women that are like past 50, I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you.’”

    After polls close on Nov. 5, we’ll see.

    Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: These Ohio election decisions will have enormous influence over life, work here

    Michael
    16h ago
    Ohio Lets not forgetting....👉 A jury found Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Mathew Borges, 50, of Bexley, Ohio, guilty The well-publicized federal trial and guilty verdict of former House Speaker Larry Householder helped bring to light some of the dark truths of Ohio’s broken political landscape....This corruption scheme traded $60 million in bribes to influence powerful politicians to bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear power plants and two OVEC coal plants, one operating in Indiana. This conspiracy defrauded Ohio’s energy customers of $1.3 billion and demonstrates that, under the state’s current leadership, corporate greed and politics are often prioritized over the people.
    who cares
    1d ago
    issue one is nothing but a criminal way of getting Democrats in charge of the districts so they can change who gets elected. vote now to keep Democrats out
