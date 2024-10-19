Here's the race route, prime spots to watch runners at the Columbus Marathon

Each year, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon winds through the city, bystanders lining the streets to root the competitors on.

Speaking of the competitors, where do they go after taking off from the starting line? Where does the race course lead? Knowing the route can prove invaluable when you're looking for the best view of the marathon.

We've got you covered below with a breakdown of the routes participants will be running, as well as where you can find the primo spectator spots.

What route will the races take?

The full marathon will begin at North Bank Park, travel down East Broad Street through Downtown and into Bexley. Runners will then turn on Drexel Avenue and go back via a route that includes Main Street, Broad Street and Livingston Avenue, eventually passing Nationwide Children's Hospital and German Village.

Next, competitors will run on High Street in the Short North and University District, then through Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights before circling back to the park.

The course for the half marathon covers the first half of the full marathon route into Bexley and back to High Street. After going through German Village, runners will finish at North Bank.

Where are the best spots for spectators?

Here are a few superb spots to cheer on the runners: Drexel and Main streets in Bexley; Nationwide Children's Hospital on the 18th Street and Livingston Avenue sides; Livingston and Parsons avenues; Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.; Upper Arlington between Ohio State University and King Avenue; Grandview Avenue; Buttles Avenue and Park Street bordering Goodale Park.

