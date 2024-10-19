Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Here's the race route, prime spots to watch runners at the Columbus Marathon

    By Belinda M. Paschal, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Each year, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon winds through the city, bystanders lining the streets to root the competitors on.

    Speaking of the competitors, where do they go after taking off from the starting line? Where does the race course lead? Knowing the route can prove invaluable when you're looking for the best view of the marathon.

    We've got you covered below with a breakdown of the routes participants will be running, as well as where you can find the primo spectator spots.

    What route will the races take?

    The full marathon will begin at North Bank Park, travel down East Broad Street through Downtown and into Bexley. Runners will then turn on Drexel Avenue and go back via a route that includes Main Street, Broad Street and Livingston Avenue, eventually passing Nationwide Children's Hospital and German Village.

    Next, competitors will run on High Street in the Short North and University District, then through Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights before circling back to the park.

    The course for the half marathon covers the first half of the full marathon route into Bexley and back to High Street. After going through German Village, runners will finish at North Bank.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wfXf_0wDQJlNu00

    Where are the best spots for spectators?

    Here are a few superb spots to cheer on the runners: Drexel and Main streets in Bexley; Nationwide Children's Hospital on the 18th Street and Livingston Avenue sides; Livingston and Parsons avenues; Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.; Upper Arlington between Ohio State University and King Avenue; Grandview Avenue; Buttles Avenue and Park Street bordering Goodale Park.

    bpaschal@dispatch.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Here's the race route, prime spots to watch runners at the Columbus Marathon

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    This Week In History: President Herbert Hoover, in office at start of Great Depression, dies
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    What channel is Bengals vs Browns on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    From NSYNC to N-dependent: Justin Timberlake's career spans 25-plus years
    The Columbus Dispatch11 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy