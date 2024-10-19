Open in App
    Does Ohio State play today? College football schedule for Buckeyes' next game after Week 8 bye

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgdhk_0wDQJ8Ew00

    Ohio State football sustained its first major setback of the 2024 college football season in Week 7, as Ryan Day's squad was upset on the road to then-No. 3 Oregon 32-31.

    One week later, the fifth-ranked Buckeyes (5-1 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten) are on their second bye of the season, which perhaps came at a timely time.

    Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Chip Kelly-run Buckeyes offense ranks atop the Big Ten in several categories, including second in total offense (503 yards per game) and second in scoring (43.5 points per game). Transfer quarterback Will Howard ranks sixth among the 18 quarterbacks in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,574 yards) and tied for first in touchdowns thrown (14).

    Here's when the Buckeyes are set to return, including a look at Ohio State's remaining schedule:

    Watch select Ohio State football games live with Fubo (free trial)

    Does Ohio State football play this week?

    Ohio State in Week 8 is on the second of two byes this season. The Buckeyes will return to action in Week 9, when they play host to Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska at The Horseshoe.

    Week 9's game against Nebraska will start a six-game stretch for Ohio State to finish the regular season. Following next week's game against the Cornhuskers, the Buckeyes will pay a visit to Beaver Stadium to face No. 3 Penn State in Week 10 on Saturday, Nov. 2. Ohio State will then play Purdue and No. 18 Indiana, with a trip to Northwestern coupled in the middle of that.

    The Buckeyes will round out the 2024 regular season with perhaps the biggest game each year on their schedule: The Game against No. 22 Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon ET in Columbus. Ohio State will look to snap a three-game losing skid against Michigan, while Day will look to avoid becoming the first Buckeyes' coach to lose to "That Team Up North" four consecutive times since John Wilce lost six straight from 1922-28.

    ESPN Analytics predicts Ohio State winning out the regular season, with the closest being the Penn State game with 70.4% to 29.6% split in favor of the Buckeyes.

    REQUIRED READING: Was Oregon penalty on purpose on Ohio State's final drive? NCAA football rules, explained

    Ohio State football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Ohio State's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Eastern

    • Aug. 31: vs. Akron (W, 52-6)
    • Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan (W, 56-0)
    • Sept. 14: BYE
    • Sept. 21: vs. Marshall (W, 49-14)
    • Sept. 28: at Michigan State * (W, 38-7)
    • Oct. 5: vs. Iowa (W, 35-7)
    • Oct. 12: at No. 2 Oregon (L, 32-31)
    • Oct. 19: BYE
    • Oct. 26: vs. Nebraska * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Nov. 2: at No. 3 Penn State *
    • Nov. 9: vs. Purdue *
    • Nov. 16: at Northwestern *
    • Nov. 23: vs. No. 18 Indiana
    • Nov. 30: vs. No. 22 Michigan * | Noon | Fox ( Fubo )
    • Record: 5-1 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten play

    * Denotes Big Ten game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Does Ohio State play today? College football schedule for Buckeyes' next game after Week 8 bye

