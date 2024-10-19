Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    'I hate it': Columbus Crew share thoughts on possibly facing New York Red Bulls four times

    By Brianna Mac Kay, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    The Crew's game against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, which is the last day of the regular season, could be the first of four consecutive matchups between the two teams.

    It is already guaranteed that Columbus is going into the MLS playoffs as the second-ranked team in the Eastern Conference and will play the sixth-ranked team. The Red Bulls have one last chance to jump over Charlotte FC from sixth to fifth in the final conference standings.

    More: Columbus Crew in MLS Cup playoffs - Here's what we know about first round matchup, tickets

    If the Red Bulls fail to defeat the Crew, or Charlotte FC finishes with a victory or draw against D.C. United , New York will face Columbus in the first round of the playoffs , a best-of-three series.

    "I hate it, simple as that," Crew coach Wilfried Nancy said. "I’m going to have to respect the rules, but it’s boring, just to be honest with you. Last year, we played Atlanta (United), it was almost a similar stuff. I don’t like it, to be honest with you. After that, this is the rule, this is also the standing, I would say. But I have to adapt.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LWKH_0wDQIg0U00

    Last year, the Crew played Atlanta in their second-to-last regular-season game before the teams played in the first round of the playoffs.

    In the regular-season matchup, the Crew and Atlanta finished in a 1-1 draw. The Crew, who had home field advantage in the playoffs series, defeated Atlanta in both games at Lower.com Field in the playoffs to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

    After playing Atlanta nearly four times in a row, and then once more to open the 2024 season three months following the first round games, Nancy was vocal about his frustration about having how frequent Columbus was facing the same team.

    Now it could be happening again

    "It’s difficult, obviously, to play a team three, four times in a row," Crew midfielder Max Arfsten said. "Every game is different, and the more you play a team, the more they get used to your style and they’re going to try to slow us down and vice versa. So it’s going to be difficult but it’s just the way it is with how the league wants the playoffs to go, so we’re going to have to figure out a way.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Llpfx_0wDQIg0U00

    When was the last time Columbus Crew faced New York Red Bulls?

    It has been just over seven months since the last time the Crew faced the Red Bulls.

    On March 16, the Crew shutout the Red Bulls, 3-0 at Lower.com Field behind the efforts of forwards Cucho Hernandez , Jacen Russell-Rowe and midfielder Aidan Morris. The latter is no longer with the club, after departing to play for England's Middlesbrough FC at the end of June.

    In the Red Bulls' latest game, a 2-1 loss against Atlanta, there were just seven starters who also started in the Crew match, including goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. The Red Bulls had a different formation, a 5-3-2 rather than the 4-4-4 they used against Columbus.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcqVX_0wDQIg0U00

    Despite the differences, Columbus is expecting New York to come out with its normal "direct and hard" playing style.

    "We know how Red Bulls play," Crew defender Malte Amundsen. "We’re going to focus on ourselves and then do the things we’re good at against that formation or that team. So, we’re going to focus on ourselves and see how we can find loopholes in their defense.”

    bmackay@dispatch.com

    @brimackay15

    Get more Columbus Crew content by listening to our podcast

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'I hate it': Columbus Crew share thoughts on possibly facing New York Red Bulls four times

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FIFA decided long before Decision Day that it loves Lionel Messi and Inter Miami | Arace
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    This Week In History: President Herbert Hoover, in office at start of Great Depression, dies
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    From NSYNC to N-dependent: Justin Timberlake's career spans 25-plus years
    The Columbus Dispatch11 hours ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Columbus-Franklin County Metro Parks created in 1945 to preserve forest and recreation land
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Ohio State football tickets vs Nebraska: Best prices for remaining available seats
    The Columbus Dispatch11 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy