Northbound I-71 reopened after suspicious 'device' reported on road in Columbus

All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopened Wednesday morning after a suspicious "device" on the road was determined to not be a threat.

A Columbus police dispatcher said at about 9:30 police were investigating the unknown device after a caller informed police. At 10:20, another dispatcher said the device was not a threat and lanes had reopened, but could not say what the object was.

A live traffic map maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed significant traffic at about 9:30 a.m., with vehicles stopped from Morse Road to East 5th Avenue. At 10:20, after lanes had reopened, some congestion along the road remained.

