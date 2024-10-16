A Columbus woman has been charged with aggravated murder after police said she suffocated her 2-year-old son.

According to court records, Lemou Cire admitted to an Obetz Police Department detective that she killed her son at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at her residence on the 4400 block of Holstein Drive in Columbus.

Cire killed the child by covering his mouth and nose with her hands, according to a criminal complaint.

At an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning, Cire's bond was set at $1,000,000. She will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus woman charged with murder told police she suffocated her 2-year-old son