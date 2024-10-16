Open in App
    Need plans? Check out these 10 cool events in Columbus and central Ohio

    By Belinda M. Paschal, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    This week's best bets are bookended by two acclaimed authors' appearances. First up, Gramercy Books of Bexley will host Michael Connelly, the New York Times bestselling author of 40 novels, the latest of which he'll introduce Thursday during a conversation with Ann Fisher at CCAD.

    Next week, Thurber House will welcome award-winning author and humorist Ian Frazier for an evening at Capital University, where he will discuss his creative process and his most recent book.

    If you're looking for family-friendly pre-Halloween happenings, check out the Ohio History Connection's new Fright at the Museum on Saturday, then "CAPA Haunts the Ohio" on Oct. 23.

    There are also numerous opportunities to immerse yourself in local arts by attending a dance performance or one of several concerts offering a variety of music from '60s folk to jumpin' jazz.

    To have these entertainment options delivered to your inbox each week, sign up for the Life in the 614 newsletter .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Y60W_0w8qm1pM00

    Crime novelist Michael Connelly to sit down with Ann Fisher

    Gramercy Books, Columbus College of Art & Design (CCAD) and Buckeye Crime Writers have partnered to present award-winning, New York Times bestselling crime writer Michael Connelly in conversation with Ann Fisher at 7 p.m. Thursday in Canzani Auditorium at CCAD, 60 Cleveland Ave.

    Connelly has published 40 novels including his latest, "The Waiting," the sixth in his Renee Ballard/Harry Bosch series. The books spawned two TV series, "Bosch" (2014-21) and "Bosch: Legacy," due to launch its third season next March. Both can be streamed on Prime.

    Tickets, which include a copy of "The Waiting," are $35 with tax. ( bit.ly/3Y2BqBO )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMng0_0w8qm1pM00

    Bill Cohen's coffeehouse concert to recall events of turbulent ‘60s

    The era of civil rights sit-ins, anti-war marches, afros and hippies will be revisited during Bill Cohen's 38th annual "Spirit of the '60s" coffeehouse concert, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at King Avenue Methodist Church, 299 W. King Ave. Arrive early for a good seat!

    The Columbus musician will be joined by vocalists Paisha Thomas, Joanne Blum and Joe Lambert, plus Ann Fisher on flute. The program is suitable for adults and mature teens.

    Proceeds from the suggested $15 donation will go to Mid-Ohio Food Collective.  ( facebook.com/billcohensings )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8hQ3_0w8qm1pM00

    New Halloween experience to feature family-friendly frights

    Families are invited to don costumes and celebrate the spooky season with a new Halloween celebration, Fright at the Museum, which comes to the Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave. from 6-9 p.m. Saturday (and again on Oct. 26).

    Guests can learn about Ohio's creatures of the night, attend a Monster Mash at the Lustron Home and taste candy from the 1950s, try their hand at making apple cider, create fall leaf bookmarks and other activities.

    Halloween: When is trick or treat in your neighborhood in 2024? Here are the times for central Ohio

    Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and over ($13 for members) and $14 for ages 4-12 ($9 members). Children 3 and younger are admitted for free. ( bit.ly/3Y7uCCI )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ki38_0w8qm1pM00

    Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux to share classical sounds

    Described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation," Jason Vieaux will kick off the Columbus Guitar Society's 34th concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Capital University’s Huntington Recital Hall, 2199 E. Main St. in Bexley.

    Vieaux has played as a concerto soloist with more than 100 orchestras, performs regularly as a chamber musician, co-founded the guitar department at Philadelphia's Curtis Institute of Music in 2011 and has taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music since 1997, heading the guitar department since 2001.

    Tickets are $22.13 general admission, $16.88 for seniors and $11.63 for students with ID. ( bit.ly/3Yka0IK )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxpqj_0w8qm1pM00

    Resident choreographer to debut work for Columbus Dance Alliance

    Columbus Dance Alliance’s (CDA) first-ever resident dance artist, Liz Bustle, will show her work, “The Ephemeral Table," an exploration of (over-)consumption, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St.

    Coming soon: 'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' to perform in Columbus next year

    Bustle’s work is supported by CDA’s inaugural season of Elbow Room, a dance residency program giving  Columbus-based dance artists funding and space to create a new work over the course of six weeks. It is the only paid residency program designed exclusively for dance artists in the Columbus area.

    General-admission tickets are $10-$25. Purchase a VIP interactive ticket for $40 to sit onstage at a dining table and participate in a light meal catered by Freedom a la Carte, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and empowering survivors of sex trafficking. ( bit.ly/4flh9hV )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmqb1_0w8qm1pM00

    ProMusica to begin Neighborhood Series with Mendelssohn program

    ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will bring back its popular Neighborhood Series with "Mendelssohn & More" at 7 p.m. Saturday at Worthington UMC, 600 High St., Worthington, and 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 684 S. Third St.

    Doors will open about 45 minutes before each concert, which will be approximately an hour long with no intermission.

    The program will include Mendelssohn’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and Violin Concerto in E Minor with guest soloist Hina Khuong-Huu. Creative partner Vadim Gluzman will lead the orchestra from the first-violin chair.

    Tickets are $32 general admission and $12 for students. ( promusicacolumbus.org )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oepyk_0w8qm1pM00

    New Albany orchestra and chorus to present candlelight concert

    The soft glow of candlelight will set the mood for the New Albany Symphony Orchestra's performance with the New Albany Symphony Chorus at 7 p.m. Sunday at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 Third St., New Albany.

    Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert, which will be preceded by a 6 p.m. ice cream social.

    The chorus, led by Michael G. Martin, will be joined by the orchestra's string section for Bach's Cantata No. 4 and works by Mozart, Piazzolla and Biava Ramponi. The New Albany Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Luis Biava.

    Tickets are $15 general admission. Seating capacity is limited. ( newalbanysymphony.com )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKoK4_0w8qm1pM00

    Toledo-based Cakewalkin' Jass Band to offer traditional jazz

    Ray Heitger's Cakewalkin' Jass Band's energized tunes from the 1920s and 1930s will entertain listeners and dancers alike during a show hosted by the Central Ohio Hot Jazz Society from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Clintonville Woman's Club, 3951 N. High St.

    Snacks, soups, hot dogs, soft drinks and mixers will be available for purchase at the BYOB event.

    Admission is $20 general, $15 for COHJS members and SwingColumbus dancers and $10 for students. Music educators and music students are admitted for free. ( cohjs.org )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuepN_0w8qm1pM00

    CAPA invites costumed guests to ‘haunt’ the Ohio Theatre

    The Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., will be dressed up for the scary season — and guests should be, too — during "CAPA Haunts the Ohio," the organization's third-annual Halloween-themed event, to be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 23.

    Halloween history: How Halloween celebrations have changed since the early days of Columbus

    Guests can also do crafts, take photos at selfie stations, view a Day of the Dead display and more. CAPA associate organist will play the Mighty Morton theater organ, plus creatures from For All Species Education and characters from Castle On A Cloud Entertainment will be on hand.

    Trick-or-treat bags will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own bags or buckets. Trick-or-treat stations and entertainment will be provided by CAPA, Columbus Children’s Theatre, Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus and Short North Stage. Admission is free. ( capa.com )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104V3m_0w8qm1pM00

    Thurber Prize winner Ian Frazier to meet and greet fans

    Acclaimed author Ian Frazier, a frequent New Yorker contributor the only two-time Thurber Prize for American Humor winner, will visit Columbus to discuss his creative process, focusing on his latest book, "Paradise Bronx: The Life and Times of New York’s Greatest Borough."

    Hosted by Thurber House, the event is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Capital University’s Huntington Recital Hall, at 2199 E. Main St., Bexley. Attendees can meet Frazier, take photos and have their books signed.

    General admission is $29, which grants access to the main event and book signing. Guests who purchase the $49 event and hardcover book bundle will also receive a copy of "Paradise Bronx."

    Walk-in tickets will be available while supplies last, but registering in advance is recommended. ( bit.ly/4dG12tW )

    bpaschal@dispatch.com

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Need plans? Check out these 10 cool events in Columbus and central Ohio

