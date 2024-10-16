Open in App
    Ohio State's John Mobley aiming to turn 'loud' practices into big-game moments

    By Adam Jardy, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Slowly, a sheepish smile spread across the freshman’s face.

    The Ohio State men’s basketball program was a little more than a week into preseason preparations when John “Juni” Mobley Jr. sat at a table inside the team’s practice gym inside the Jerome Schottenstein Center. A few days earlier at Big Ten media day near Chicago, coach Jake Diebler had been asked what sort of impression the 6-1, 175-pound guard known for his shooting prowess had made in the early parts of fall practice .

    The first-year coach had a telling phrase. In describing Mobley, Diebler said the freshman had enjoyed some “loud” days on the offensive end of the court. When he was asked what his coach meant by that, Mobley searched for an answer.

    “Having scoring streaks,” he said. “Knocking down shots, tough shots on a consistent basis. It translated better than what I thought.”

    Mobley’s ability to get off his shot from just about anywhere he wants has been among the biggest quiet positives among the Buckeyes as they prepare for the 2024-25 season. The Reynoldsburg native was recognized as “The Sniper” as 247Sports.com put together superlatives for the class of 2024 after Mobley had demonstrated a high-level shooting ability throughout high school .

    As a senior, Mobley averaged 21.5 points per game at Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy. Asked by The Dispatch in early summer if Mobley’s ability to get his shot off at the prep level would translate to the collegiate game, Wasatch coach Paul Peterson’s answer was unequivocal: as long as the Buckeyes let him shoot it.

    With a Friday exhibition game at Cincinnati looming as a public unveiling for the Buckeyes , early reports are that Mobley is living up to the hype.

    “He’s a gifted scorer,” Diebler said. “The one thing I appreciate about him is he’s confident and he’s fearless. He’s improved in all areas of his game, and I think you’re starting to see more consistency after getting through a full summer and first part of the preseason.”

    Identifying a knock-down shooter is among the top areas of concern on an Ohio State team that must replace Jamison Battle and his 43.3% 3-point shooting percentage from a season ago . Ohio State’s backcourt will be led by junior Bruce Thornton and fifth-year transfer Meechie Johnson Jr., two stalwarts who are career 35.0% and 32.8% 3-point shooters, respectively.

    Although San Diego State transfer Micah Parrish and Kansas State transfer Ques Glover are both fifth-year transfers expected to also hold down backcourt roles, Mobley’s shooting ability gives him an added dimension that could result in a more immediate role in the rotation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gN9tK_0w8ql79v00

    Although he was hesitant to talk himself up at media day, his smile when asked about those “loud” practice performances made it clear he’s feeling the opportunity at hand.

    “It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s moments you always dreamed of, play at a high level and show off what you’re best at.”

    While Mobley’s skill set seems a strong fit in Diebler’s plans for an up-tempo style of play this season, there remains a learning curve for freshman particularly on the defensive end. That part of his game is still a work in progress, and Diebler said Mobley is still learning how to be a consistent player in practice while surrounded by veteran guards.

    If he can keep shooting at a high clip, though, the Buckeyes will live with those growing pains. Asked where he thinks he can help this year’s team, Mobley said shooting.

    “I’m sure a lot of people know that,” he said. “Shooting, scoring in different ways, helping us put points on the board. On the defensive end, having a lot of energy.”

    ajardy@dispatch.com

    @AdamJardy

    Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's John Mobley aiming to turn 'loud' practices into big-game moments

