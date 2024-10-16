Open in App
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    OHSAA Week 9 schedule for central Ohio high school football games

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    A crucial OCC-Central game highlights our live high school football coverage for Week 9 . Hilliard Davidson visits Olentangy Liberty in a matchup of 6-2 teams that are one game behind OCC-Central leader Olentangy Orange .

    Also on Friday, we're covering Grove City at Gahanna Lincoln in a pivotal OCC-Ohio contest and Newark at Reynoldsburg in a matchup of OCC-Buckeye teams that have bounced back from going 2-9 and 1-10, respectively, in 2023.

    Central Ohio's complete Week 9 schedule is below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abfib_0w8ql4Vk00

    Week 9 central Ohio high school football schedule

    Thursday

    City League

    • Centennial at East
    • Linden-McKinley at Mifflin
    • Walnut Ridge at Briggs

    Friday

    City League

    • Africentric at South
    • Independence at West
    • Marion-Franklin at Eastmoor Academy
    • Northland at Whetstone

    Ohio Capital Conference

    • Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto
    • Canal Winchester at Lancaster
    • Delaware Hayes at Westland
    • Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington
    • Dublin Jerome at Olentangy
    • Grove City at Gahanna Lincoln
    • Hilliard Darby at Thomas Worthington
    • Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty
    • Logan at Groveport
    • Newark at Reynoldsburg
    • Olentangy Berlin at Marysville
    • Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley
    • Pickerington Central at Teays Valley
    • Pickerington North at New Albany
    • Westerville Central at Central Crossing
    • Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne
    • Westerville South at Franklin Heights

    Central Buckeye League

    • Buckeye Valley at Columbus Academy
    • Ready at Bexley

    Mid-State League

    • Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union
    • Circleville at Liberty Union
    • Fisher Catholic at Berne Union
    • Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll
    • Millersport at Fairfield Christian

    Licking County League

    • Granville at Zanesville
    • Heath at Northridge
    • Johnstown at Utica
    • Lakewood at Newark Catholic
    • Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial
    • Licking Valley at Mount Vernon

    Central Buckeye Conference

    • Jonathan Alder at Bellefontaine
    • London at Springfield Kenton Ridge
    • North Union at St. Paris Graham

    Ohio Heritage Conference

    • South Charleston Southeastern at Madison-Plains
    • West Jefferson at Fairbanks

    Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference

    • Cardington at Galion Northmor
    • East Knox at Centerburg
    • Fredericktown at Danville
    • Loudonville at Mount Gilead

    Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

    • Bellville Clear Fork at Highland

    Columbus-area games

    • Albany Alexander at Logan Elm
    • Beechcroft at Whitehall
    • Chillicothe Huntington at Westfall
    • Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at St. Charles
    • DeSales at Cincinnati Northwest
    • Grandview Heights at Lucasville Valley
    • Harrison vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican
    • Harvest Prep at Cincinnati La Salle
    • KIPP Columbus at Hartley
    • Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian

