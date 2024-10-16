OHSAA Week 9 schedule for central Ohio high school football games

A crucial OCC-Central game highlights our live high school football coverage for Week 9 . Hilliard Davidson visits Olentangy Liberty in a matchup of 6-2 teams that are one game behind OCC-Central leader Olentangy Orange .

Also on Friday, we're covering Grove City at Gahanna Lincoln in a pivotal OCC-Ohio contest and Newark at Reynoldsburg in a matchup of OCC-Buckeye teams that have bounced back from going 2-9 and 1-10, respectively, in 2023.

Central Ohio's complete Week 9 schedule is below.

Predictions: Who's going to win in Week 9?

Week 9 central Ohio high school football schedule

Thursday

City League

Centennial at East

Linden-McKinley at Mifflin

Walnut Ridge at Briggs

Watch Ohio high school football on NFHS Network

Friday

City League

Africentric at South

Independence at West

Marion-Franklin at Eastmoor Academy

Northland at Whetstone

Ohio Capital Conference

Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto

Canal Winchester at Lancaster

Delaware Hayes at Westland

Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington

Dublin Jerome at Olentangy

Grove City at Gahanna Lincoln

Hilliard Darby at Thomas Worthington

Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty

Logan at Groveport

Newark at Reynoldsburg

Olentangy Berlin at Marysville

Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley

Pickerington Central at Teays Valley

Pickerington North at New Albany

Westerville Central at Central Crossing

Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne

Westerville South at Franklin Heights

Central Buckeye League

Buckeye Valley at Columbus Academy

Ready at Bexley

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union

Circleville at Liberty Union

Fisher Catholic at Berne Union

Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll

Millersport at Fairfield Christian

Licking County League

Granville at Zanesville

Heath at Northridge

Johnstown at Utica

Lakewood at Newark Catholic

Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial

Licking Valley at Mount Vernon

Central Buckeye Conference

Jonathan Alder at Bellefontaine

London at Springfield Kenton Ridge

North Union at St. Paris Graham

Ohio Heritage Conference

South Charleston Southeastern at Madison-Plains

West Jefferson at Fairbanks

Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington at Galion Northmor

East Knox at Centerburg

Fredericktown at Danville

Loudonville at Mount Gilead

Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Bellville Clear Fork at Highland

Columbus-area games

Albany Alexander at Logan Elm

Beechcroft at Whitehall

Chillicothe Huntington at Westfall

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at St. Charles

DeSales at Cincinnati Northwest

Grandview Heights at Lucasville Valley

Harrison vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican

Harvest Prep at Cincinnati La Salle

KIPP Columbus at Hartley

Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian

Get more high school sports news by listening to our podcasts

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OHSAA Week 9 schedule for central Ohio high school football games