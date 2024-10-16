Columbus Blue Jackets fall one goal short after Gaudreau memorial: 5 takeaways

It felt like the equalizer was moments away.

After seeing Blue Jackets forward James van Riemsdyk redirect Damon Severson’s shot into the Florida Panthers ’ net while his own net was empty, the energy at sold-out Nationwide Arena skyrocketed Tuesday night. It pulled the Jackets within 4-3 of the defending Stanley Cup champions on the night Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered during an emotional ceremony — including Johnny’s No. 13 sent to the rafters ― but the tying goal didn’t happen.

Spencer Knight, the Panthers’ goalie, stopped everything the Jackets threw at him in the final two-plus minutes. Florida left with the victory, and the Jackets fell one goal short for the second time in their first three games.

"(The Gaudreau tribute) was very well done by the Blue Jackets, and the Blue Jackets players played their butts off tonight," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "So did we. Our goaltender was the key piece tonight, and we needed him to be."

Here are five takeaways:

Columbus Blue Jackets , Florida Panthers honor Gaudreau on faceoff

It was one of those moments that instantly became historic for the Blue Jackets, who took the game’s opening faceoff without Gaudreau’s spot at left wing filled.

They had four skaters and goalie Elvis Merzlikins lined up against the Panthers’ five plus Knight. As soon as the puck hit the ice, it became apparent what was happening. Players for each team froze for 13 seconds, until 19:47 was left. The puck was scooped up by an official right where Gaudreau would have been standing, and it was delivered to the Blue Jackets’ bench.

A new opening draw followed, and that’s how this game started. It was a humbling reminder of what the Blue Jackets and the entire sport have lost in both Gaudreau brothers. “It’s hard, to be honest,” Jackets center Sean Monahan said. “It was a special moment that, uh, I’ll remember forever.”

Sean Monahan’s goal another tribute to close friend Johnny Gaudreau

It lasted only 37 seconds, but Monahan’s goal briefly gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 11:22 of the second and it felt like a divine tally with Gaudreau’s assistance. After his first attempt was stopped, Monahan charged after the rebound and basically willed the puck past Knight.

It was his second goal in as many games, second of the season and one of the most meaningful of his career.

“I felt like Johnny was watching down on us today,” Monahan said. “I had a feeling I was going to get one. Fortunately enough I did, and we lost, which sucks, but I could definitely feel John today.”

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Kent Johnson shows skill on short-handed goal

It’s a good thing Evason and his coaching staff gave Kent Johnson a look as a penalty-killing forward in training camp. The right wing is not only a disruptive force while short-handed, but he’s also an offensive threat.

It was only a matter of time before he created a short-handed goal, and it led to Cole Sillinger scoring the game’s first goal 41 seconds into the second period. Spotting Sillinger breaking free in the neutral zone, Johnson sent a perfect backhand stretch pass from his own blue line to hit his target in stride for a breakaway.

Sillinger buried the shot for his first goal of the season, completing another big player between the two as further evidence of their growing chemistry.

“I really enjoy playing with him,” Sillinger said. “We’re opposites, in a way, but we’re starting to think the game more and more alike and using each other more. We’re just wanting it more for each other and believing in each other more. That’s a big part of it. As long as we keep playing together, our chemistry is just going to keep building.”

Columbus Blue Jackets’ resilience persists in loss to Florida Panthers

It’s only three games into an 82-game slate, but Evason is already learning something about the Blue Jackets. Even when they’re down, they push to the end. This time, after falling behind 4-2 on Eetu Luostarinen’s goal with 4:48 left, the Jackets pulled back within a goal on James van Riemsdyk’s goal with 2:39 left and Merzlikins on the bench for an extra skater.

It’s the second time in their first three games the Blue Jackets have cut a two-goal margin to one in the waning minutes of a third period, after doing the same in a 3-2 loss to open the season Thursday at Minnesota.

“This team won’t quit,” Evason said. “I know that for a fact. They won’t let each other quit. That’s what we’ve seen, that’s what they’ve built in a short period. They push each other. At no time in the three games did we sag, and there were opportunities for us to have a letdown. There are signs that there’s no quit in this group, for sure.”

Gudbranson may be next Columbus Blue Jackets regular out long term

Another day arrived, and another injury happened to a Blue Jackets player. After already losing captain Boone Jenner and Dmitry Voronkov in the preseason, just 14 hours apart, the Jackets are now looking at a possible long-term stretch without defenseman Erik Gudbranson, another key locker room leader along with their on-ice sheriff of sorts.

This time, it was a collision between teammates that did it. Gudbranson and Monahan collided late in the second period behind a play and both fell to the ice. Gudbranson immediately reacted to an apparent injury, slowly getting to his feet and leaving the ice while holding his right arm or wrist.

Evason didn’t have specifics on the injury following the game, but said the initial prognosis “doesn’t look good.”

When an NHL coach says that after a game, it almost always means multiple weeks out of the lineup as the best-case scenario. If so, that would be another big loss for a young team that leans heavily on Gudbranson’s leadership, experience, savvy and toughness.

Assuming he’ll miss time, it’s likely David Jiricek’s time to step into a regular role as Gudbranson’s replacement. He's big, right-handed and was drafted sixth overall in 2022 by the Blue Jackets for a reason.

