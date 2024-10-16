Ohio ranked No. 7 among best states for fall road trips, study finds. Here's why

Ready to hit the road for an autumn getaway ? A new study has ranked Ohio as a top 10 best state for a fall road trip .

Coworking space directory CoworkingCafe ranked the country's best states for fall scenery and road trip destinations. The study analyzed nearly all 50 states across 17 metrics, which evaluate a state's scenic drives, state parks, hiking trails, peak foliage times and fall festivals, Ohio excelled among states for the best for fall time travels.

When it comes to road trips, here is what makes Ohio stand out.

Ohio ranked seventh-best state in America for a fall road trip

The state came in at No. 7 among the best states for a road trip during the fall. What makes Ohio an ideal fall road trip destination? It boils down to the state's diverse attractions, scenic drives, and unique experiences.

Ohio scored 43.54 points from the index factors like the number of apple orchards , hayrides, and corn mazes, landing in seventh place. New York led the ranking with 62.01 points.

"In Ohio, a drive through the Hocking Hills State Park reveals stunning fall scenery along 26 miles," the study reads. "There are also more than 320 wineries in the area that pair well with a trip to Mansfield Reformatory, which is a haunted prison offering accommodations for those in search of a storybook experience."

As for seasonal attractions, Ohio holds the third-highest number of apple orchards at 148, as well as 91 hayrides, according to the study. The overall score for the state beat out other Midwestern states, except for Michigan, which came in closely at No. 5 for best states for a fall road trip.

What makes Ohio ideal for fall travel?

Several reasons factored into Ohio's total ranking, which include favorable data on seasonal attractions, scenic views and holiday events. Here's what the CoworkingCafe study showed:

Seasonal Attractions: Ohio ranks third nationwide with 148 apple orchards and 91 hayrides, offering plenty of seasonal entertainment. The state also features 39 corn mazes , ranking fourth.

Ohio ranks third nationwide with 148 apple orchards and 91 hayrides, offering plenty of seasonal entertainment. The state also features 39 corn mazes , ranking fourth. Scenic Beauty: Ohio boasts 17 days of peak fall foliage, ranking sixth nationally for this metric.

Ohio boasts 17 days of peak fall foliage, ranking sixth nationally for this metric. Unique Experiences: Ohio hosts 39 fall festivals, ranking seventh nationwide.

Ohio hosts 39 fall festivals, ranking seventh nationwide. Other Top Rankings: Ohio excels with 327 wineries and 749 places with free Wi-Fi (ranking No. 8 for these two metrics), while the 2,285 hiking trails place it No. 13 nationally. Ohio also offers 75 state parks and eight national parks, making it a great destination for outdoor activities.

What are the Top 10 best states for fall road trips?

If you're looking for fall road trip inspiration, here are the top-ranked states for it, per the study. Kentucky ranked No. 20 with 37.07 points (ahead of Montana and just behind Kansas).

New York Virginia California North Carolina Michigan Pennsylvania Ohio Massachusetts Indiana Maryland

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio ranked No. 7 among best states for fall road trips, study finds. Here's why