    Columbus City Schools working with expert as it resumes school closing process

    By Cole Behrens, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Columbus City Schools announced Tuesday that the district is working with an expert from Texas to help look at closing as many as nine school buildings.

    Board President Christina Vera said the district is working with Terrance Green, a professor of educational leadership and policy planning at the University of Texas at Austin, to help the school board as it begins to assess the nine buildings proposed for closure . Each of the buildings will be toured beginning later this month.

    Green will provide the district with tools he has developed to help the district come up with information about each of the schools and how closing them might impact students, employees and community.

    Vera said Green's work is "just a piece in the constellation" of data the district will consider as it continues work toward closing schools.

    "We're not interested in doing this in a vacuum. We want to do this as a body, as a collective, as a community," Vera said. "There's more to come, but this is a starting point."

    The district paused the closing process after the Superintendent's Facilities Task Force recommended at a June meeting that the CCS board consider closing the nine schools in the state's largest district, which has more than 110 buildings. That's 11 schools fewer than what the task force originally presented in May, where up to 20 possible buildings could have been closed under nine initial scenarios .

    While there were originally 20 schools on the list , some schools initially with high English as a Second Language (ESL) programs were not put forward in the final recommendations because of the challenges presented with transitioning students, The Dispatch reported.

    Green's academic research focuses on school closures, gentrification and comprehensive school and community-based equity audits, according to his UT Austin biography . He has published his research in a number of academic journals and has previously assisted the San Antonio Independent School District in Texas with its school closing process.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZ6vv_0w8qWxi900

    Green outlined the tools he has developed during the meeting, and told The Dispatch that his tools will help the district "think deliberately and intentionally from a research-based perspective of how they might move forward in the most equitable and dignifying way." Part of what he is offering the district is a survey on the nine schools, statistical analysis and a guide on how to effectively tour the buildings.

    "I'm just trying to give them a process that ... is systematic, and that's based in research," Green said. "Not to go on your assumption, but to learn something."

    Green will be paid $13,000 for his work with the district and up to $2,000 in a travel expenses for coming to Columbus.

    During Tuesday's meeting, several board members including Jennifer Adair and Vice President Tina Pierce asked Green whether the analysis could be expanded to more district buildings.

    Adair said she was concerned because the district would scrutinize the nine buildings proposed by the task force. She said she appreciated the group's work but said the process, driven by the board, was flawed.

    "I'm just concerned that because this is based on what we've all agreed is a flaw in the process, that then we are going to go in and reevaluate in a way that actually our community hasn't yet," Adair said.

    In response to a similar question from Pierce, Green acknowledged that this work was being done in the "eleventh hour" and agreed with Adair that the board process for school closures was flawed since it did not "deeply and broadly" engage the community.

    This article was updated to include information about Green's compensation.

    Cbehrens@dispatch.com

    @Colebehr_report

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Schools working with expert as it resumes school closing process

    Crystal Engle
    1d ago
    Enrollment is down and yet you waste money. Time for the board and the Superintendent to resign
    donald glover
    1d ago
    Just another way to waste money and getting someone from Texas who has the worst education record on the planet
