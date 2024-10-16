Open in App
    Franklin County Treasurer faces Libertarian challenger critical of Israel bonds investment

    By Jordan Laird, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Democrat Cheryl Brooks Sullivan's bid for reelection to a third four-year term as Franklin County treasurer is being challenged by Libertarian Drake Lundstrom, who is critical of her office's investment in Israel bonds.

    Since Brooks Sullivan took office in 2017 , after first being elected in 2016, the county's investment in State of Israel Bonds has increased from $9 million to $33 million today, more than any other county in the state.

    The Franklin County Treasurer's Office is responsible for collecting property taxes and other revenues owed to the county and for managing the county's investment portfolio, which is worth more than $1.6 billion. Last year, Brooks Sullivan made over $98,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rreoq_0w8qC1ko00

    Lundstrom, a 29-year-old software engineer from Westerville, told The Dispatch he knows he likely will not win against Brooks Sullivan, 67, of Mifflin Township, because of the registered Democratic advantage in Franklin County. But Lundstrom hopes his campaign pushes Brooks Sullivan to be more transparent by putting meeting minutes and investment reports on the office's website, and to stop increasing the county's investment in Israel bonds.

    "I don't think the treasurer's job should involve foreign policy. Their job is to care about the county," Lundstrom said.

    Brooks Sullivan rejected Lundstrom's criticisms and told The Dispatch that Lundstrom isn't "even close" to understanding why things happen the way they do at the Franklin County Treasurer's Office. She said the office's website will contain more information about investments once the county finishes overhauling its web system within the next year.

    She also said the county's investments in Israel bonds are not political in nature.

    Lundstrom's criticism comes after the Columbus Free Press published a series of stories this year criticizing Brooks Sullivan's friendly relationship with local lobbyists for Israel bonds. A news release from these lobbyists reported on by the Columbus Jewish News at the end of last year said, "Sullivan is a proud supporter of Israel and Israel bonds."

    "I make (decisions) based on investment reasons. I don't second guess or question any of the ceilings on any of the products that I'm allowed to invest in," Brooks Sullivan said. "Foreign investment has a 2% ceiling so I stay at the ceiling."

    Israel bonds are the only foreign investment county treasurers in Ohio are allowed to invest in by law. If she were to reduce the county's investment in such bonds for political reasons, not financial reasons, that would be considered divesting in Israel, which is illegal in Ohio , she said. If residents oppose Israel bonds, they should contact their state legislator, Brooks Sullivan said.

    Meanwhile, Lundstrom applauded Brooks Sullivan for a program she started to give homeowners a break who have paid off their homes but would lose their homes due to not being able to pay their property taxes. The program connects people with financial assistance. Lindstrom agreed it's important to support residents as the cost of living and housing has grown so much.

    Brooks Sullivan said she's also proud of investments her office has made in loans to developers to build affordable housing. This has helped build at least four projects with more than 320 units, including a South Side complex on Lockbourne Road and the Enclave on Main in Whitehall .

    Sina Draughn, a resident of Columbus' South Side who lists no party affiliation and is a former employee in the treasurer's office, has been certified by the Franklin County Board of Elections as a write-in candidate for treasurer.

    More county election news: Franklin County Prosecutor's race is John Rutan vs. Shayla Favor

    jlaird@dispatch.com

    @LairdWrites

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County Treasurer faces Libertarian challenger critical of Israel bonds investment

