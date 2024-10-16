Swiftie or Deadpool? Here are Ohio's most popular Halloween costumes, according to Google

Halloween grows ever closer, and the people of Ohio are getting ready.

They've been hunkering down in their spooky tombs and coffins, their faces illuminated only by the glow of laptop screens. On those screens, Ohio's prospective ghouls and ghosts have taken to Google to find their holiday costumes.

Google Trends recently released its " Google Frightgeist " webpage, which shows the most searched-for Halloween costumes in communities across the United States.

Here's what Halloween celebrants in Ohio's cities have been searching for.

Most popular Halloween costumes in Columbus

Taylor swift Perry the Platypus Princess Peach Shadow the Hedgehog Cat

Most popular Halloween costumes in Cincinnati

Blade Wolverine Nezuko Kamado Santa Peter Pan

Most popular Halloween costumes in Cleveland

Deadpool Lydia Deetz Buzz Lightyear Wolverine Dorothy

Most popular Halloween costumes in Dayton

Pikachu Princess Jasmine Godzilla Ninja Turtle Pennywise

Most popular Halloween costumes in Toledo

Deadpool Witch Minion M&M Jack Skellington

Most popular Halloween costumes in Youngstown

Pirate Romani Deadpool Care Bear Rainbow Brite

Most popular Halloween costumes in Lima

Inflatable Spongebob Squarepants Freddy Kreuger Skeleton Momo Mal (from Descendants)

Most popular Halloween costumes in Zanesville

Harley Quinn Raven (from Teen Titans) Barbie Bonnie (from Toy Story) Fly

