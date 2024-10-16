Open in App
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Swiftie or Deadpool? Here are Ohio's most popular Halloween costumes, according to Google

    By Nathan Hart, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44I5Vc_0w8qBbHo00

    Halloween grows ever closer, and the people of Ohio are getting ready.

    They've been hunkering down in their spooky tombs and coffins, their faces illuminated only by the glow of laptop screens. On those screens, Ohio's prospective ghouls and ghosts have taken to Google to find their holiday costumes.

    Google Trends recently released its " Google Frightgeist " webpage, which shows the most searched-for Halloween costumes in communities across the United States.

    Here's what Halloween celebrants in Ohio's cities have been searching for.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXvbc_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Columbus

    1. Taylor swift
    2. Perry the Platypus
    3. Princess Peach
    4. Shadow the Hedgehog
    5. Cat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uL69_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Cincinnati

    1. Blade
    2. Wolverine
    3. Nezuko Kamado
    4. Santa
    5. Peter Pan

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwqSz_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Cleveland

    1. Deadpool
    2. Lydia Deetz
    3. Buzz Lightyear
    4. Wolverine
    5. Dorothy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBZms_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Dayton

    1. Pikachu
    2. Princess Jasmine
    3. Godzilla
    4. Ninja Turtle
    5. Pennywise

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Toledo

    1. Deadpool
    2. Witch
    3. Minion
    4. M&M
    5. Jack Skellington

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLjWb_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Youngstown

    1. Pirate
    2. Romani
    3. Deadpool
    4. Care Bear
    5. Rainbow Brite

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0tAP_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Lima

    1. Inflatable Spongebob Squarepants
    2. Freddy Kreuger
    3. Skeleton
    4. Momo
    5. Mal (from Descendants)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKqO9_0w8qBbHo00

    Most popular Halloween costumes in Zanesville

    1. Harley Quinn
    2. Raven (from Teen Titans)
    3. Barbie
    4. Bonnie (from Toy Story)
    5. Fly

    NHart@dispatch.com

    @NathanRHart

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Swiftie or Deadpool? Here are Ohio's most popular Halloween costumes, according to Google

