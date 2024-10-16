Ohio giving $6.9 million for 12 demolition and revitalization projects in Franklin County

The Ohio Department of Development recently awarded more than $6.9 million for 12 demolition and revitalization projects in Franklin County, according to its monthly approved projects list .

The projects receiving funds include the old Spaghetti Warehouse building in Franklinton, the Capri Lanes bowling alley in Northland and more.

Here are the local projects that received funds.

397 West Broad St., Columbus

A coalition of Columbus developers plan to demolish this old Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant in Franklinton and replace it with affordable housing .

The Columbus Downtown Commission last month resisted a request to demolish the building, but property owners are scheduled to make their case again next week to tear the structure down because it is unsound.

The Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant closed in March 2022 when its roof collapsed. The business has since moved to South High Street Downtown.

5860 Roche Dr., Columbus

Thompson's Capri Lanes closed down in 2022 after over 50 years in business. National Church Residences, a senior living facility company, bought the old bowling alley. It plans to use the land to construct multi-unit affordable housing for seniors, according to submitted zoning permits .

175 East Rich St., 199 East Rich St.

These buildings are going to be demolished to make way for a 24-story tower, called the Estrella, that would hold 290 apartments, 327 parking spaces and 44,000 square feet of commercial space.

The developer, Bluestone Partners of Columbus, initially planned to raze several South Fourth Street buildings that hold Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace and 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, but later decided to preserve those buildings, The Dispatch previously reported .

3582-3600 Trabue Road, 3670 Trabue Road

Avenue Partners demolished these properties to make way for new apartment buildings, according to city records .

2160-2184 East Main St.; Parkview Ave., Bexley

Continental Real Estate Company is currently tearing down the Trinity Apartments to make way for a new mixed-use residential and retail building with around 11,000 square feet of retail space, 12,500 square feet of office and medical space, 232 units and 300 parking spaces, according to the city of Bexley .

132 South Third St., Columbus

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts first purchased this property, the Central Presbyterian Church, in 2012. CAPA announced in January that it would convert the church into a bar and music hall after it sat vacant for a dozen years, The Dispatch previously reported . As part of the project, a two-story 1920s addition to the church will be replaced.

42 West Jenkins Ave., Columbus

The Community Housing Network plans to build an apartment building with at least 70 units at this address, according to submitted zoning permits.

5925 Sawmill Road, Columbus

A Moo Moo Express Car Wash is being built at this address and is "coming soon," according to the company's website .

664 East Fifth Street, Columbus

This former Wendy's property is owned by Poppy Time, LLC. There are no permits submitted by this company available online, so the future of this property remains a mystery.

7450 Huntington Park Drive, Columbus

This former office building site will be turned into an apartment building by Preferred Living, according to records from the Columbus Development Commission .

153-169 Mill St., Gahanna

These properties are set to be demolished to make way for an expansion of Gahanna's Creekside District, The Dispatch previously reported .

6500 New Albany East Road, New Albany

The city of New Albany issued a demolition permit last week for the 26-year-old former Discover office building. The 333,000-square-foot building, which sits on 49 acres, was acquired by a Columbus investor last year for $9.6 million. No plans for the site have been submitted to the city.

Columbus Dispatch reporter Jim Weiker contributed to this story.

