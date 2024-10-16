Get a head start on the Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon

Spots for this weekend’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon were filled faster than you can say, “On your mark, get set, go!”

Registration for the 26.2-mile marathon has been full since late August and the half marathon filled up shortly after Labor Day, according to race director Darris Blackford . Both events take place Sunday.

“We’re expecting around 15,000 people. There will be about 4,000 in the marathon and 9,000 in the half marathon, plus about 2,000 on Saturday,” he said.

The cutoff for registration keeps the event from becoming unmanageable or a nuisance due to the number of participants.

“We don’t want to be larger than 15,000-16,000. We’ve had 18,000. You can only put so many people on a city street before the quality of the event really starts to suffer. We want (the marathon) to be known as an event that contributes, not detracts," Blackford said.

And contribute it does. Since beginning in 1980, the marathon has raised $13 million for Nationwide Children’s and it’s on track to raise another $1 million this year, Blackford said.

The races also attract a throng of spectators to root the runners on. Blackford believes the turnout of cheerleaders exemplifies residents’ tradition of supporting their own.

“So many people over the 44 years of the marathon have done the race, so there’s the legacy aspect — the community is celebrating people who are taking part in the race. It’s become much more of a community event. That’s just who Columbus is,” he said.

“I’m really proud of that being an element of what makes Columbus great. We want to be part of something that’s bigger than we are.”

Blackford also is proud that this year marks the 32nd anniversary of Columbus becoming sister cities with Dresden, Germany , and the 12th time that both cities officially have sent representatives to take part in the other’s marathon and half marathon.

“I’m really proud because I helped start that. I was in Dresden in 1992 or 1993; I traveled there with a contingent from the city to cover the sister city partnership launch,” Blackford said.

As part of the exchange program, five runners from Dresden will come to Columbus for this weekend’s marathon and Columbus officials have chosen five runners to represent the city at the Oct. 27 Dresden Marathon and Half Marathon .

If you’re planning to show your support from the sidelines, there’s a wealth of information to know before you go.

When and where will the marathon and half marathon take place?

Both races will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.

Will there be any races Saturday?

Saturday's events will include a 5K, open to ages 12 and older, and 1-mile fun run/walk for ages 6 and older, both starting at 11 a.m. at North Bank Park. For the safety of participants, strollers will not be permitted.

Runners under 12 years old can participate in four age divisions: ages 1-2 (60-yard toddler dash); ages 3-5 (.15-mile race); ages 6-8 (.35-mile race); and ages 9-11 (.85-mile race). These events will begin at 12:30 p.m. in McFerson Commons Park, 218 West St.

Registration for these events is open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at bit.ly/4dLAcka .

What route will the races take?

The full marathon will begin at North Bank Park, travel down East Broad Street through Downtown and into Bexley. Runners will then turn on Drexel Avenue and go back via a route that includes Main Street, Broad Street and Livingston Avenue, eventually passing Nationwide Children's Hospital and German Village.

Next, competitors will run on High Street in the Short North and University District, then through Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights before circling back to the park.

The course for the half marathon covers the first half of the full marathon route into Bexley and back to High Street. After going through German Village, runners will finish at North Bank.

Where are the best spots for spectators?

Here are a few superb spots to cheer on the runners: Drexel and Main streets in Bexley; Nationwide Children's Hospital on the 18th Street and Livingston Avenue sides; Livingston and Parsons avenues; Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.; Upper Arlington between Ohio State University and King Avenue; Grandview Avenue; Buttles Avenue and Park Street bordering Goodale Park.

What are some other highlights?

The Mile Champions are a bright spot during race weekend every year. These 24 patients treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital have been chosen to line each mile of the race, share their stories and inspire others.

This year's honorary start/finish line Mile Champion is Allison Berry, who is undergoing her second round of treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer in which malignant cells form in soft muscle tissue.

Additionally, the Alumni Mile (mile 10) is for former patients who lined the courses at past marathons, and mile 11 — the Angel Mile — honors, remembers and celebrates the angels of Nationwide who have passed away.

Last, but not least, there will be a fireworks display that Blackford said he would “put up against any other in the country.”

Is anyone receiving awards this year?

Each year, the Lashutka Spirit Awards honor people who have inspired others by their hard work to overcome obstacles and be part of race weekend. Named for former Columbus Mayor Greg Lashutka , who helped launch the marathon in 1980, the awards will go to:

Heidi Baxter , Columbus, a living kidney organ donor and Columbus City Schools teacher who is always ready with oranges and bananas for runners at mile 23.

, Columbus, a living kidney organ donor and Columbus City Schools teacher who is always ready with oranges and bananas for runners at mile 23. Kris Pierson , Hilliard, who was hit by a car, resulting in 16 broken bones, but completed his next marathon in personal record time.

, Hilliard, who was hit by a car, resulting in 16 broken bones, but completed his next marathon in personal record time. Mike Ray , Hilliard, a three-year stage IV colorectal cancer fighter and Ironman athlete who actively received treatment while running in the American Cancer Society’s Columbus to Cincinnati (C2C) Relay Run.

, Hilliard, a three-year stage IV colorectal cancer fighter and Ironman athlete who actively received treatment while running in the American Cancer Society’s Columbus to Cincinnati (C2C) Relay Run. Max Trem , Columbus, who was determined to qualify for the Boston Marathon after going through a series of surgeries, infections and even organ failure.

What's the parking situation?

Your best bet is to reserve a parking spot and get there before the runners take off. Corrals open at 6 a.m. at several garages and lots in the area. To view a parking map, go to arenadistrict.parkmobile.io and select "2024 Columbus Marathon" under "Upcoming Events."

Will there be road closures?

There will be street closures throughout the weekend, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, when Long Street from Hocking Street to Neil Avenue will be closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, except from 5-7 p.m. Saturday for the Blue Jackets game.

The following streets will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday:

Spring Street from West Street to Neil Avenue

Hanover and Cozzins streets, except to local traffic.

West Street from Nationwide Boulevard to Marconi Boulevard

John McConnell Boulevard from New Public Lane to Spring Street

Spring Street from Neil Avenue to Hocking Street will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Neil Avenue south from Nationwide Boulevard will go down to one lane for condo traffic only from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday. After 4 a.m. Neil Avenue south from Nationwide Boulevard will be closed until 3 p.m. Sunday; condo traffic should use the rear entrance off Nationwide.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, streets on the marathon route will be subject to rolling closures based on the expected arrival times of the first and last athletes. Spring Street, Long Street and Neil Avenue will open back up to traffic at 6 p.m.

How will bus routes be impacted?

COTA expects major delays and reroutes on Sunday, when at least 17 bus lines will be rerouted throughout the morning and early afternoon. Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 22, 31,102, CMAX and Zoo Bus will be impacted.

Downtown transit transfer points will be at Spring and Long streets near the intersection of Fourth Street.

Nearly all Downtown transit stops will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday. More than 800 stops will be closed at some point Sunday in Downtown, German Village, Bexley, North Bank, Arena District, Short North, Victorian Village, OSU, Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington.

All reroutes will end mid-afternoon Sunday after the conclusion of the marathon.

How can I get more details?

Information about the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & Half Marathon can be found at columbusmarathon.com .

