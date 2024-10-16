Open in App
    Opinion: Why Ohio Issue 1 is not the slam dunk it should be

    By Geoff Wise,

    2 days ago

    Geoff Wise has been obsessed with Ohio redistricting since 2021. He lives near Cincinnati.

    I know, I know, you’ve been inundated by opinions for and against the Citizens Not Politicians redistricting reform on Ohio’s November ballot.

    But this essay is different, because I understand this complicated issue too well to make a simple yes or no recommendation.

    Instead, let me lay out some pros and cons.

    For those who care only how many seats Democrats and Republicans will get, you can stop reading now — the Dems will get more seats; vote accordingly. And for those motivated solely by the balance of government and citizen power, the answer is also simple: this proposal reduces government power.

    OK, anyone still reading? Good.

    What will happen to the Mickey Mouse games?

    Let’s talk about how implementing this proposal will change the quality of representation. First of all, no more Mickey Mouse games of drawing little jags in and out of districts to reward or punish individual candidates. And the citizen commission will use an open process to draw community-oriented districts, as best they can within Citizens Not Politicians' legal constraints.

    Thirdly, competition will likely increase modestly.

    Another view: Citizens Not Politicians a con. Flawed amendment must be rejected

    Unlike the 2011 maps, today’s maps are about as competitive overall as maps drawn without political intent. The rules don’t promote competition directly, but the drive to proportionality will likely lead to a few more competitive districts, most of them light blue (favoring Democrats).

    Don't expect a utopia

    But if you were hoping the reform will create a lot of moderate GOP districts to restore some sanity to the Ohio Statehouse, or competitive districts in deep blue and deep red areas, prepare to be disappointed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02esdh_0w8oPEgV00

    What are the proposal’s drawbacks? I’ve heard a lot about the lack of accountability of citizen mapmakers, as if the current system somehow holds political mapmakers accountable. Behavior on redistricting commissions just isn’t a high voter priority.

    Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s pathetic commission performance wasn’t even mentioned on his 2022 Democratic challenger’s website. If anything, political commissioners worry more about being primaried if they don’t gerrymander enough than losing general elections for unfair drawing.

    Two built in problems

    The biggest problem I see with the proposal is its obsession with strict proportionality.

    After multiple 2023 conversations with Citizens Not Politicians' architects, I still don’t understand why they didn’t follow other states in trusting their independent commissions to appropriately balance proportionality with other fair districting factors.

    Why mess with success? Whether this choice came from advocates’ hearts or its key backers’ wallets, it looks designed to protect the minority party’s seats more than ever before. Even national redistricting reform proposals from Congressional Democrats exclude proportionality because it’s too inflexible.

    I also worry designers haven’t fully thought through how the commission would navigate the federal Voting Rights Act in a GOP-leaning state, and how proportionality will drive some odd strategizing in down-ballot statewide elections.

    Remember that Citizens Not Politicians determines proportionality based on the median statewide election.

    This could have been a slam dunk

    The Democrats will aim for precisely 44% of that median vote to secure seven Congressional seats and prevent GOP legislative supermajorities. If they compete more strongly statewide, their effective margins shrink in all those light blue districts, making them harder to defend.

    Dispatch editorial: Ohio Supreme Court must protect voters from Secretary of State Frank LaRose's latest lie

    So, will the proposal pass?  It would have been a slam dunk without the proportionality mandate, but I foresee a close outcome as the GOP hones its anti-Citizens Not Politicians message.

    As in 2023, LaRose has drafted blatantly biased ballot language that is likely to backfire. With most Kamala Harris supporters voting yes, the question is whether Citizens Not Politicians will garner the 10%-20% support it needs from Donald Trump supporters to pass, despite all the rhetoric they’ll hear to vote no.

    Ohio voters, it’s your call.

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: Why Ohio Issue 1 is not the slam dunk it should be

