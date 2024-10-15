Open in App
    Letters: Everyone is a disgusting liar. OSU 'totally' beat Oregon despite the score.

    By Letters to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    Ohio State was 'cheated'

    It is widely reported that Ohio State lost its football game against Oregon by one point. This is disgusting news. This is fake news. Ohio State actually won this game, and everyone knows it. The referees lied. Oregon cheated. The timekeeper stole 10 seconds off the clock. I am going to form a mob and march on Oregon's stadium. And I will refuse to leave until Ohio State is declared to be the winner!

    Richard S. Donahey, Bexley

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Jrrc_0w7JJZlk00

    Sherrod Brown was there

    When I retired from the steel mill in Lorain 20 years ago, there was a crisis in that industry.

    That mill declared bankruptcy at the same time hundreds retired! The city was hit by a wave of physical and mental health issues. Workers were losing homes, and a wave of divorces took place. A series of workers took their own lives. Despair and hopelessness stalked our hometown.

    Sherrod Brown worked, between Washington and Ohio, to bring aid for the workers and their families. He spoke at our rallies, but also to individuals that were hurting. He found ways to get health care to families in need and got truckloads of food in to aid our union members. During a time of hopelessness, he brought hope back.

    That is what Sherrod brings to his position: a hand out to help pull us up, and a friend when we get there. It's election time, and politicians line up to tell us what they'll do. When we needed help, Sherrod showed us he was there. He's done far more than enough to earn my vote!

    G. Bruce Bostick, Columbus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLJyx_0w7JJZlk00

    I will always choose life

    Pro-life is not only about the life of the baby, but also about the life of the mother. While we in the United States debate at which point in a pregnancy it is appropriate to terminate the life of a baby, even if the mother’s life is not at risk, women in Gaza are just trying to keep their babies alive, and from not being murdered on the streets.*

    You may say I can’t compare women in the U.S. who choose abortion over motherhood to women and babies who live in war-torn areas like Gaza, where motherhood is their entire existence. And you may be right, as I also can’t imagine being in either of these women’s shoes. But I can stand for the principle that life is precious, in every circumstance.

    We are threatened by the media every day: If we don’t vote a certain way in November, our democracy will be at risk. What about our morality? And humanity? Then what is left? Is that the kind of country we want to live in? Not me; I will always choose life.

    Patty Cohan, Dublin

    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Melissa Mazza
    2h ago
    take your loss ...you lost get over it
    Nancy
    14h ago
    No
    View all comments
