    Mailbox: Is it time to put Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame?

    By Brian White, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com . Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

    On Pete Rose and the Hall of Fame

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf85E_0w55kyQr00

    To Brian : Fans may continue to adjudicate whether Pete Rose qualifies for the Hall of Fame . The truth is, our thoughts alone would indict the best of us. As far as I know, Rose was not a thief, a drug user or something close to that degree. Yes, his character and integrity went south - an especially sad and sleazy example for those who loved his style of play. Now that he's gone, I hope he's honored posthumously for his impressive career accomplishments. Rose, a 17-time All-Star, won three World Series. And who is best immortalized as a diving base-runner?

    Like anyone, athletes can do bad things. Whitey Ford admitted to cheating late in his career, defending it sometime after his 1974 induction with Mickey Mantle. So why not induct Rose? Stats, photos, plaques and uniforms. That's really what the Hall of Fame is about. Self-inflicted Pete needs forgiven. Honor is due him.

    Larry Cheek, Dublin

    On NIL and college athletes

    Dear Editor : With all the money being given to the OSU coaches and the NIL money to the athletes, it seems the school, coaches and athletes are losing the warm, fuzzy feelings of the very people they rely on to support them. The students and fans of OSU now appear to be just a revenue source for the athletic teams. How can you improve the image and relationship with the fan base? Well, how about all the coaches and athletes who are getting the money pledge just 1% of that money to give back to the school to support the academic mission of the school? What a novel idea: Support the people who support you. Remember, without the school and the students there is no money-pot bonanza for the coaches and NIL money for the athletes. Want to be a school and an athlete that shows real leadership? Be the first to pledge your 1%  back to the school's academics. The headlines will be priceless and show you have the “right stuff.” Chet Ridenour Sr., Worthington

    On Indiana and Big Ten football

    To Brian : Hooray for 2024's first bowl-eligible school, Indiana , having such a great year. Their high-water mark in wins is only nine, which the Hoosiers did once, and they have had only 18 winning conference records in 124 Big Ten seasons. We take for granted Ohio State winning at least nine games 44 times and having only 17 losing conference records in 111 Big Ten seasons. Indiana will host the defending champions for each team's 10th game, and I wonder who will have the better record and even be favored by then.

    With teams barely playing only half of the other schools in the conference possibly diminishing head-to-head to break ties to qualify for the championship game, I hope they've thought all that through before now.

    Dennis Singleton, Dayton

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWZcs_0w55kyQr00

    On football terminology

    To Brian : I have asked many football fans why is it when a quarterback makes it look like it is a running play, and then passes the ball, it is called "play action." Isn't every play, in fact, play action? Wouldn't a better and more accurate term for what is now called "play action" be "run action," since that is what it really is?

    Wayne Kaser, Columbus

    To Wayne : I'll let the coaches and football historians weigh in here, but my quick research shows one theory that back in the 1960s it was called a "running play action," which makes sense and supports your alternative, since they were acting like it was to be a run. And while we're at it, why is it still called a touchdown when you no longer have to actually touch the ball to the ground to score points? And why is it called a "penalty" when the definition of the word means the actual punishment someone is given for breaking a rule? And ...

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mary Madvid
    2d ago
    yes he should be in the Hall of Fame no doubt about it he was a very good baseball player
    View all comments
