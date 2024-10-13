As Ohio duck hunting season arrives, a nod to the beginning of the conservation movement

Duck hunting, although not as wildly popular as Sunday shopping, is the root from which the modern conservation movement grew.

Some 150 years ago, a circle of patrician waterfowl hunters, Teddy Roosevelt among them, recognized that dwindling numbers of migrating ducks were settling at their late-autumn haunts along the East Coast.

That small but influential band had the foresight to identify an approaching problem and the connections to do something about it, particularly once TR became president in 1901.

Although it took decades for causes to be identified and consequent protective mechanisms to be put in place, the result has been that some types of waterfowl are holding their own. Habitat expansion, though modest in scope compared with the vast tracts that have been lost to agriculture and development, has proved essential.

Waterfowl hunters, who because they pay federal and state fees used to fund the expansion of habitat, help keep the momentum going.

What hunters pay for is the chance to take ducks or geese that might not be around without their contributions. Ohio’s seasons for hunting ducks and geese begin Saturday in both the North and South Zones, which between them cover all of central Ohio.

The North and South Zone seasons are split. The first installment runs through Oct. 27 throughout the state.

The second installment of goose season resumes Nov. 16 In the South Zone, which covers most of central Ohio save for a northern sliver of Union County, and continues through Feb. 10. The second opening for hunting for ducks, coots and mergansers begins Dec. 7 and runs through Jan. 26.

Hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Adhering to limits on geese and ducks requires identification skills in addition to the ability to count. For a rundown of species specifications see the booklet, Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations , 2024-25.

Canada geese have established themselves opportunistically as year-round residents of Ohio since reintroduction efforts made decades ago. Many other species of waterfowl pass through during autumn and early winter as they escape the ice-covered rivers, lakes and ponds that used to be part of a normal winter.

Ohio lies between two of the four identified flyways waterfowl use to wing south. The Mississippi Flyway runs west of the state and the Atlantic Flyway north and east. Ohio gets some spillover, though the extent of spillage can be affected by weather fronts and storms.

The appearance of ducks and geese in Ohio can also be a function of their numbers, which surveys suggest are pretty solid. The 2024 breeding population survey indicated an estimated 33.99 million ducks nesting in the prairie pothole region of the United States and Canada, which is the main incubator for North American waterfowl.

That’s about a 5% increase from the 2023 population estimate and about 4% fewer than the long-term average. Diminished nesting habitat in the dryer-than-normal Canadian prairie was offset by a big increase in ponds brought to the upper U.S. plains by a snow and spring rain.

The survey results, compiled annually since 1955 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Canadian Wildlife Service, show year-to-year changes in waterfowl numbers as well as keeping track of populations over a span dating back almost 70 years.

Mallard numbers, the most numerous duck species, stood at 6.61 million, above last year’s estimates though 16% below the long-term average. Northern pintails continued a decline with an estimated population of 1.98 million, down 11% from a year ago and 49% from the long-term average.

