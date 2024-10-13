Letters: Bernie Moreno thinks older women are laughingstocks. He doesn't deserve our votes.

Bernie Moreno thinks older women are laughingstocks

Re "Moreno's abortion comments prove he really doesn't understand women," Oct. 4: I want to thank guest columnist, Sarah Kolick, for her column.

I saw Bernie Moreno's political ad the night before the column was published. I said to my husband that what he said was insulting. Being a woman over 70, I know that I am unseen and unheard, but I do not want to be made a laughingstock by Bernie.

Women of all ages have to support each other. All women have to vote and have their voices heard, because the women who came before us fought so hard to get us the vote. Don't let Bernie Moreno or any politician make you feel less than you are.

Marilyn J. Hansen, Dublin

Issue 1 isn't fair to Republicans

While the Dispatch continues promote Issue 1, they bring up the 2020 presidential election that Trump won 53 % of the vote, thereby saying Ohio's House and Senate seats should follow along with the same percentage.

The Dispatch fails to mention the Ohio governor's race where Republican Mike DeWine won the vote over the Dispatch endorsed Nan Whaley by 25 points, 63% to 37%.

I know the Dispatch Editorial Board hate Republicans, but maybe the Ohio House and Senate has more to do with who's running against each other for each seat.And while you continue to print the Issue 1 selection committee would have five Republicans, five Democrats and five Independents, I can find no politicians that have listed themselves as Independents that have ever voted with Republicans on issues.

Not one.

So, deciding the voting districts will be five Republicans and 10 Democrats. No wonder the Dispatch is promoting a yes vote. Rick Lash, Reynoldsburg

Bernie Moreno isn't even the best car dealer

As a three-term Ohio senator and a seasoned career politician, Sherrod Brown is much respected both in the state and on Capitol Hill. His consistent stand and fight for every commoner in the state and country against credit card companies, Big Pharma and other sharks, is there for everyone to see. His simple "dignity of work" slogan exemplifies that he walks the walk without fanfare or dog whistles.

On a personal level, I’ve known him to be a caring and humble representative of Ohioans. He has taken time to respond to my questions and inquiries on different issues every time I've written to him. He was the only Ohio lawmaker who wrote a congratulatory letter to me on receiving the coveted Fulbright Distinguished Chair Award (2010-11). That’s the hallmark of a true public servant.

Senator Brown’s opponent is a luxury car dealer and blockchain executive , whose only ambition is to replace him without any specific agenda towards improving Ohioans’ life.

Have we forgotten another businessman who also was a verbose political novice, lacked finesse, unleashed eight years of constant chaos and took the country to a precipice of no return, from the day of his infamous golden escalator descent?

Convince me that a car dealer is the best choice, and I’ll vote for Ricart.

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus

'Gen whatevers' must take the wheel

I write to support the letter published on Oct. 3 by Ohio State University grad student, Meghan Edwards: "'An upside-down world.' Democrats' support for Israel upsets young voter."

Indeed.

Where is Nancy Pelosi when we need her to tell the party they risk losing the election if they ignore the youth? Whether it's climate change or proxy wars, demonstrations by young people all over the world are telling their elders, as Meghan put it, "We want to live in a country we can be proud of."

They understand that we humans are now one family. The world has changed.

Whether it is Cold War foreign policy or an economy that has led us to the earth's sixth extinction event, it is time to listen to our children for the sake of our grandchildren. At age 80, I encourage the millennials and Gen whatever to run for office and revitalize our democratic institutions.

Their egalitarian instincts and moral outrage are just what we need.

Chuck Lynd, Columbus

Compare and contrast candidates

In 1992, I was one of the 19% of Americans who voted for Ross Perot for president. It was a protest vote; I was tired of the usual politicians. Afterwards, I regretted that decision. It seemed to me that such emotional voting was sloppy citizenship.

I subsequently developed a more objective system for choosing candidates to vote for at all levels of government. I am sharing this for those who are having difficulty deciding which candidates to vote for.

I find sources that lay out the candidates' positions side by side on the major issues. I rate each candidate on a one to five scale as to how closely their views mirror mine. Choosing a candidate to vote for then becomes a simple addition problem.

On several occasions I have thought that I was for candidate A and was surprised to find that candidate B more closely reflected my views.

I urge this newspaper to provide information about the candidates . And I urge my fellow citizens to take a few minutes to compare and contrast candidates. We owe this much to our country.

Anna Luna, Mount Vernon

The choice is clear — for those who care

Ordinarily, we vote according to our habitual party loyalty, or perhaps guided by some self-serving interest. This year, however, logic and morality must guide our presidential vote.

Given the impressive and unprecedented flood of Trump’s former friends, colleagues and employees who’ve documented why he should not get our vote , logic demands we dare not vote for him.

With Trump’s endless litany of cruel and false lies, adverse court rulings and the shocking unsealed documents of his criminal activity in seeking to overturn the 2020 election (thus crippling our democracy), only by suspending moral integrity could we support his re-election.

The choice is clear — for those who care!

William A. McCartney, Delaware

Remembering road traffic victims

It was fitting that city and county officials and Columbus police attended the recent domestic violence vigil. The vigil was held to raise awareness and to honor victims and survivors.

Friends and Families for Safe Streets will host a local observance of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, Nov. 17, to raise awareness and honor victims, survivors and rescue workers of traffic violence.

This day is supported by the World Health Organization and the United Nations General Assembly.

We invite these same officials, as well as state officials, victims and the general public to the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park at E. Broad St. and Cleveland Ave., Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

Sharon Montgomery, Gahanna

