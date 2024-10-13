Staff profile: Meet the Dispatch's Jim Weiker, development reporter

When my wife and I decided to move from Denver to my home state of Ohio in 2000, some of our Colorado friends assumed the thin air had thinned our judgment. Give up the mountains for corn fields? The dry heat for the sauna summers?

Now, more than two decades later, I can safely say the move was the right one. Columbus has been a terrific town to raise our family and continue my career in journalism.

I grew up in Van Wert, Ohio, and graduated from Albion College in Michigan with a degree in history and political science, which ideally prepared me for a year of building homes on the beach. In truth, though, such a broad education proved the perfect foundation for journalism and its demands of being a quick arm’s-chair expert in a sea of topics.

Despite all the changes and challenges in the profession, journalism for me has been the perfect job. Every day offers a front-row seat to an ever-changing show.

In five newsrooms and four decades, I’ve covered statehouses, city halls, school boards, corporate boards, county commissions, rural affairs, cops, crime and courts. I’ve been a metro editor, suburban editor, bureau chief, assistant managing editor for features and a columnist.

Most of my career has been spent as an editor or reporter on the business desk, where the empty rhetoric of politics has less foothold. There’s a concreteness to business news that has long appealed to me. In business, as in sports, success or failure is clear and measurable.

I cover development, housing and real estate for The Dispatch, which I've done on and off since arriving at the paper.

I've documented the transformation of Downtown, the rise of New Albany, the birth of Easton, Polaris, Bridge Park and the Arena District, and the changes occurring throughout urban neighborhoods. I've written about the housing boom and the housing bust, the explosion of foreclosures and the explosion in home prices. I've toured abandoned homes and $20-million-dollar homes . I've written about CEOs and craftsmen, innovators and rogues.

Two real-estate investigations I wrote (one of them with a colleague) landed people behind bars.

I'm proud of those, but my favorite stories have been about ordinary people who have a story to tell: the Northeast Side woman who bought her first home at age 75 , the Dublin couple who found a 190-year-old log cabin hidden in their walls, the Grandview Heights families who decided to swap homes; the Berwick couple who came home one day to find they had a new 60-foot concrete driveway (by accident), and the Delaware man who decorated his home with 53,000 Christmas lights .

Good stories don’t have to change the world. That’s a job for pastors, pundits and politicians. Instead, our job is to do something every bit as valuable in these fact-free times: to accurately and honestly describe the world, while resisting the temptation to shape a story by a desired outcome or political preference.

And with any luck, make the story interesting along the way.

While not at work, I listen to live music, bike, travel, read and spend too much money in central Ohio’s terrific restaurants and breweries. Some favorite local activities include cheering the Clippers at Huntington Park, strolling the Worthington Farmer’s Market, hiking the great Metro Parks, and bopping to the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

More than two decades after moving to Columbus I can say mountains are nice, but this is home.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Staff profile: Meet the Dispatch's Jim Weiker, development reporter