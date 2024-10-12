Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Columbus Dispatch

    Alex Matan records hat trick, Columbus Crew defeat New England Revolution 4-0: Replay

    By Brianna Mac Kay, Columbus Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    Alex Matan, facing former coach Caleb Porter, recorded his first MLS hat trick to lead the Crew to a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

    The game was Porter's first time coaching in Columbus since being fired by the Crew in 2022. Hired by New England ahead of this season, Porter and the Revolution lost his first game against his former club 5-1.

    Before Matan could score any of his three goals, DeJuan Jones got on the board five minutes into the game off an assist from Aziel Jackson. This was Jones' first game against New England since being traded to Columbus at the end of July.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25f1CN_0w4gmd5l00

    10 minutes after Jones' goal, Matan scored his second goal of the regular season following a turnover by New England right outside its own box. Matan was able to take advantage off a pass from Dylan Chambost.

    The Crew went into halftime ahead 2-0, and the score would hold until the 64-minute mark.

    Defender Rudy Camacho sent a long pass to Matan, and Matan battled his way against defender Brandon Bye to score his second goal.

    Matan scored again in the 72th minute after making a solo run up field. Going one-on-one with goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, Matan launched the ball to the top-right corner of the goal.

    (87') Possible fifth goal for Columbus Crew overturned due to offsides

    Midfielder Yaw Yeboah came close to giving the Crew a 5-0 lead against New England by finding the back of the net, but the officials quickly ruled that Yeboah was offsides, negating the goal.

    (79') New England midfielder Emmanuel Boateng records yellow card violation

    New England midfielder Emmanuel Boateng was given a yellow card following a foul against Crew defender Rudy Camacho.

    (74') Columbus Crew make final susbtituion vs New England Revolution

    With the final subtitution of the game, Crew coach Wilfried Nancy replaces forward Alex Matan with Yaw Yeboah.

    (72') Columbus Crew forward Alex Matan records hat trick vs New England Revolution

    Forward Alex Matan recorded his third goal of the game, to achieve his first hat trick with the Crew and giving the club a 4-0 lead against New England.

    (68') Columbus Crew make two additional substitutions

    Crew coach Wilfried Nancy used two more subtitutions against the Revolution.

    • Forward Christian Ramirez replaces Diego Rossi
    • Midfielder Andres Herrea replaces Max Arfsten

    (64') Alex Matan scores second goal vs New England Revolution, Columbus Crew lead 3-0

    Columbus forward Alex Matan fought his way against defender Brandon Bye into the Revolution's box and scored his second goal of the game to give the Crew a 3-0 lead.

    Pror to Matan's goal, the forward was sent a pass from defender Rudy Camaho, who was on the other side of the field when he found Matan.

    (61') Columbus Crew make first round of substitutions

    The Crew were the first to makes substitutions in the New England game.

    • Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe replaces Aziel Jackson
    • Midfielder Derrick Jones replaces Darlington Nagbe

    (60') Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi shot goes high

    Forward Diego Rossi found a shot opportunity from the left side of New England's box, but the attempt would go high above the goal and into the crowd.

    (57') New England Revolution able to clearn Columbus Crew's corner kcik attempt

    Midfielder Dylan Chambost continues to be the Crew's option for taking corner kicks, and took his first in the second half from the right side. Chambost's attempt was high, and defender Yevhen Cheberko fought to get his head on the ball but New England was able to clear the ball out of the box.

    (55') Columbus Crew forward Aziel Jackson sends shot attempt high

    After making multiple moves to find a position in the center of New England's box, Crew forward Aziel Jackson launched a shot that went high above the Revolution's goal, into the stands.

    (51') New England Revolution defender Dave Ramney showen yellow card

    New England defender Dave Ramney was given the first yellow card of the game for a foul against Crew forward Diego Rossi.

    (48') Columbus Crew defender Yevhen Cheberko gets medical attention for possible head injury

    The official stopped play and signalled for the Crew's medical staff to evaulate the defender Yevhen Cheberko for a possible head injury. After nearly two minutes of evaluation, Cheberko was helped off the field, but was able to return to play less than a minute later.

    Columbus Crew lead 2-0 vs New England Revolution at halftime

    A goal from midfielder DeJuan Jones and one from forward Alex Matan has given the Crew a 2-0 lead against the New England Revolution. Here are the first half stats.

    • Shots: Crew (9), New England (6)
    • Shots on goal: Crew (4), New England (2)
    • Goalkeeper saves: Crew (2), New England (2)
    • Fouls: Crew (3), New England (7)
    • Possession rate: Crew (55.8%), New England (44.2%)

    (43') Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi misses shot attempt

    Crew forward Diego Rossi has recorded two shot attmepts in this match against the Revolution, but have failed to finish on both. Rossi's latest attempt went too far right.

    (39') Columbus Crew fail to captilize on first corner kick vs New England Revolution

    With the first corner kick for the Crew against New England, midfielder Dylan Chambost executed the attempt, but Columbus was unable to make anything of the set piece.

    (38') Columbus Crew midfielder Max Arfsten sends another shot far right

    It was a nearly identical shot that Crew midfielder Max Arfsten sent far right of the Revolution's goal with his first shot of the night, when Arfsten did it again eight minutes later. This difference for this attempt was Arfsten's shot went higher than the first one.

    (36') New England Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic records save on Dylan Chambost shot attempt

    Crew midfielder Dyaln Chambost took a highly contested shot outside the Revolution's box, and was pulled down to the ground after launching the ball. Chambost's shot landed right into the arms of goalkeeper Ajaz Ivacic.

    (30') Columbus Crew midfielder Max Arfsten's shot goes far right

    From the top-left of New England's box, midfielder Max Arfsten took his first shot of the game, but attempt went too far right and out of bounds.

    (26') New England Revolution take first corner kick vs Columbu Crew

    After the ball hit off Crew defender Malte Amundsen and past the goal line, New Englad took the first corner kick of the game.

    With midfielder Ian Harkes taking the kick from the right side, Harkes sent the ball into the box. Defender Tim Parker tracked down the pass and attempted a header, but the shot went over Columbus' goal.

    (14') Alex Matan extends lead, Columbus Crew ahead 2-0 vs New England Revolution

    Crew forward Alex Matan scored the second goal of the game for the Crew following a forced turnover from New England right ouside its own box. Crew take 2-0 lead.

    It was Crew midfielder Dylan Chambost who forced the turnover for the Crew, and once Chambost took control of the ball, he sent a pass to Matan right outside the box. Matan took two dribbles before taking his shot, which went to the right of goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, similarly to DeJuan Jones' goal.

    (5') DeJuan Jones scores vs old team, Columbus Crew take 1-0 lead over New England Revolution

    Off an assist from forward Aziel Jackson, midfielder DeJuan Jones scored from the right side on the Revolution's box to give the Crew a 1-0 lead.

    Jackson sent a pass shortly upfield, where Jones was making a run. After just a few touches, Jones launched a shot that went past goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic into the left corner of the goal.

    Who is unavilable for Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution?

    The Crew will be without eight players against New England:

    • Evan Bush (arm injury)
    • Mo Farsi (international duty)
    • Taha Habroune (international duty)
    • Nicholas Hagen (international duty)
    • Cucho Hernandez (international duty)
    • Steven Moreira (ankle injury)
    • Patrick Schulte (international duty)
    • Sean Zawadzki (rib injury)

    Due to the Crew having an extrem hardship, going into the New England game with only one goalkeeper, MLS allowed the club to sign Stanislav Lapkes to a short-term contract. Columbus was not allowed to call up Lapkes for the Seattle Sounders game, when the club was in the same situation.

    New England Revolution starting lineup vs Columbus Crew

    Here is the starting 11 for New England vs Columbus Crew:

    • GK: Aljaz Ivacic
    • DF: Brandon Bye
    • DF: Tim Parker
    • DF: Dave Romney
    • DF: Will Sands
    • MF: Mark-Anthony Kaye
    • MF: Matthew Polster
    • FW: Dylan Borrero
    • FW: Ian Harkes
    • FW: Luca Langoni
    • FW: Giacoma Vrioni

    Columbus Crew starting lineup vs New England Revolution

    Here is the starting 11 for Columbus vs New England:

    • GK: Abraham Romero
    • DF: Malte Amundsen
    • DF: Rudy Camacho
    • DF: Yevhen Cheberko
    • MF: Max Arfsten
    • MF: DeJuan Jones
    • MF: Alex Matan
    • MF: Darlington Nagbe
    • FW: Dylan Chambost
    • FW: Aziel Jackson
    • FW: Diego Rossi

    Who are the referees for Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution?

    Here are the officials for the Crew vs New England tonight:

    • Referee: Filip Dujic
    • Assistant Referee 1: Peter Balciunas
    • Assistant Referee 2: Eduardo Jeff
    • Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko
    • VAR: Younes Marrakchi
    • Assistant VAR: Richardo Montero

    Columbus Crew overall record vs New England Revolution

    The Crew are 39-29-21 against New England Revolution.

    How to listen to Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution radio broadcast

    The Crew vs. New England English-speaking radio broadcast will be on Alt 105.7 FM and available via the iHeartRadio app. Columbus' regular radio broadcaster Chris Doran will be on the call.

    The Spanish radio broadcast can be found on La Grande 102.5 FM and the La Grande radio app with Juan Valladares doing play-by-play.

    Columbus Crew vs New Engladn Revolution streaming information

    The Crew-New England match will be streaming on Apple TV , with a required MLS Season Pass subscription. Here are the broadcast teams for tonight:

    • English broadcast: Keith Costigan (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst)
    • Spanish broadcast: Sergio Ruiz (play-by-play), Walter Roque (analyst)

    When is the Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution?

    Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Lower.com Field.

    bmackay@dispatch.com

    @brimackay15

    Get more Columbus Crew content by listening to our podcast

    This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Alex Matan records hat trick, Columbus Crew defeat New England Revolution 4-0: Replay

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Columbus Crew ready to move past goaltender incident vs New England Revolution
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Why was Traeshon Holden ejected? Oregon WR spits in Davison Igbinosun's face
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Look: Kirk Herbstreit journey to Red River Rivalry vlogged by 'College GameDay' after he leaves set early
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Why does 'Shout' play at Oregon football games? Explaining Ducks' Autzen Stadium tradition
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Rewind: Columbus Blue Jackets keep composure to spoil Colorado Avalanche home opener
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Old House Handyman: Staying dry with this DIY
    The Columbus Dispatch2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    Blue Jackets to honor Johnny Gaudreau with free patches, raffle at home opener
    The Columbus Dispatch13 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    These Simple Mexicali-style, Aluminum Foil-Wrapped Burritos Are For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers
    L.A. TACO3 days ago
    Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, according to new study
    The Columbus Dispatch14 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    'Looks good in almost any landscape': 5 ways to plan, make an easy to maintain stone path
    The Columbus Dispatch1 day ago
    Fix on the way for St. Johns County Ocean Pier
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy