Alex Matan records hat trick, Columbus Crew defeat New England Revolution 4-0: Replay

Alex Matan, facing former coach Caleb Porter, recorded his first MLS hat trick to lead the Crew to a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

The game was Porter's first time coaching in Columbus since being fired by the Crew in 2022. Hired by New England ahead of this season, Porter and the Revolution lost his first game against his former club 5-1.

Before Matan could score any of his three goals, DeJuan Jones got on the board five minutes into the game off an assist from Aziel Jackson. This was Jones' first game against New England since being traded to Columbus at the end of July.

10 minutes after Jones' goal, Matan scored his second goal of the regular season following a turnover by New England right outside its own box. Matan was able to take advantage off a pass from Dylan Chambost.

The Crew went into halftime ahead 2-0, and the score would hold until the 64-minute mark.

Defender Rudy Camacho sent a long pass to Matan, and Matan battled his way against defender Brandon Bye to score his second goal.

Matan scored again in the 72th minute after making a solo run up field. Going one-on-one with goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, Matan launched the ball to the top-right corner of the goal.

Midfielder Yaw Yeboah came close to giving the Crew a 5-0 lead against New England by finding the back of the net, but the officials quickly ruled that Yeboah was offsides, negating the goal.

New England midfielder Emmanuel Boateng was given a yellow card following a foul against Crew defender Rudy Camacho.

With the final subtitution of the game, Crew coach Wilfried Nancy replaces forward Alex Matan with Yaw Yeboah.

Forward Alex Matan recorded his third goal of the game, to achieve his first hat trick with the Crew and giving the club a 4-0 lead against New England.

Crew coach Wilfried Nancy used two more subtitutions against the Revolution.

Forward Christian Ramirez replaces Diego Rossi

Midfielder Andres Herrea replaces Max Arfsten

Columbus forward Alex Matan fought his way against defender Brandon Bye into the Revolution's box and scored his second goal of the game to give the Crew a 3-0 lead.

Pror to Matan's goal, the forward was sent a pass from defender Rudy Camaho, who was on the other side of the field when he found Matan.

The Crew were the first to makes substitutions in the New England game.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe replaces Aziel Jackson

Midfielder Derrick Jones replaces Darlington Nagbe

Forward Diego Rossi found a shot opportunity from the left side of New England's box, but the attempt would go high above the goal and into the crowd.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost continues to be the Crew's option for taking corner kicks, and took his first in the second half from the right side. Chambost's attempt was high, and defender Yevhen Cheberko fought to get his head on the ball but New England was able to clear the ball out of the box.

After making multiple moves to find a position in the center of New England's box, Crew forward Aziel Jackson launched a shot that went high above the Revolution's goal, into the stands.

New England defender Dave Ramney was given the first yellow card of the game for a foul against Crew forward Diego Rossi.

The official stopped play and signalled for the Crew's medical staff to evaulate the defender Yevhen Cheberko for a possible head injury. After nearly two minutes of evaluation, Cheberko was helped off the field, but was able to return to play less than a minute later.

A goal from midfielder DeJuan Jones and one from forward Alex Matan has given the Crew a 2-0 lead against the New England Revolution. Here are the first half stats.

Shots: Crew (9), New England (6)

Shots on goal: Crew (4), New England (2)

Goalkeeper saves: Crew (2), New England (2)

Fouls: Crew (3), New England (7)

Possession rate: Crew (55.8%), New England (44.2%)

Crew forward Diego Rossi has recorded two shot attmepts in this match against the Revolution, but have failed to finish on both. Rossi's latest attempt went too far right.

With the first corner kick for the Crew against New England, midfielder Dylan Chambost executed the attempt, but Columbus was unable to make anything of the set piece.

It was a nearly identical shot that Crew midfielder Max Arfsten sent far right of the Revolution's goal with his first shot of the night, when Arfsten did it again eight minutes later. This difference for this attempt was Arfsten's shot went higher than the first one.

Crew midfielder Dyaln Chambost took a highly contested shot outside the Revolution's box, and was pulled down to the ground after launching the ball. Chambost's shot landed right into the arms of goalkeeper Ajaz Ivacic.

From the top-left of New England's box, midfielder Max Arfsten took his first shot of the game, but attempt went too far right and out of bounds.

After the ball hit off Crew defender Malte Amundsen and past the goal line, New Englad took the first corner kick of the game.

With midfielder Ian Harkes taking the kick from the right side, Harkes sent the ball into the box. Defender Tim Parker tracked down the pass and attempted a header, but the shot went over Columbus' goal.

Crew forward Alex Matan scored the second goal of the game for the Crew following a forced turnover from New England right ouside its own box. Crew take 2-0 lead.

It was Crew midfielder Dylan Chambost who forced the turnover for the Crew, and once Chambost took control of the ball, he sent a pass to Matan right outside the box. Matan took two dribbles before taking his shot, which went to the right of goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, similarly to DeJuan Jones' goal.

Off an assist from forward Aziel Jackson, midfielder DeJuan Jones scored from the right side on the Revolution's box to give the Crew a 1-0 lead.

Jackson sent a pass shortly upfield, where Jones was making a run. After just a few touches, Jones launched a shot that went past goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic into the left corner of the goal.

The Crew will be without eight players against New England:

Evan Bush (arm injury)

Mo Farsi (international duty)

Taha Habroune (international duty)

Nicholas Hagen (international duty)

Cucho Hernandez (international duty)

Steven Moreira (ankle injury)

Patrick Schulte (international duty)

Sean Zawadzki (rib injury)

Due to the Crew having an extrem hardship, going into the New England game with only one goalkeeper, MLS allowed the club to sign Stanislav Lapkes to a short-term contract. Columbus was not allowed to call up Lapkes for the Seattle Sounders game, when the club was in the same situation.

Here is the starting 11 for New England vs Columbus Crew:

GK: Aljaz Ivacic

DF: Brandon Bye

DF: Tim Parker

DF: Dave Romney

DF: Will Sands

MF: Mark-Anthony Kaye

MF: Matthew Polster

FW: Dylan Borrero

FW: Ian Harkes

FW: Luca Langoni

FW: Giacoma Vrioni

Here is the starting 11 for Columbus vs New England:

GK: Abraham Romero

DF: Malte Amundsen

DF: Rudy Camacho

DF: Yevhen Cheberko

MF: Max Arfsten

MF: DeJuan Jones

MF: Alex Matan

MF: Darlington Nagbe

FW: Dylan Chambost

FW: Aziel Jackson

FW: Diego Rossi

Here are the officials for the Crew vs New England tonight:

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referee 1: Peter Balciunas

Assistant Referee 2: Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: Richardo Montero

The Crew are 39-29-21 against New England Revolution.

The Crew vs. New England English-speaking radio broadcast will be on Alt 105.7 FM and available via the iHeartRadio app. Columbus' regular radio broadcaster Chris Doran will be on the call.

The Spanish radio broadcast can be found on La Grande 102.5 FM and the La Grande radio app with Juan Valladares doing play-by-play.

The Crew-New England match will be streaming on Apple TV , with a required MLS Season Pass subscription. Here are the broadcast teams for tonight:

English broadcast: Keith Costigan (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst)

Spanish broadcast: Sergio Ruiz (play-by-play), Walter Roque (analyst)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Lower.com Field.

bmackay@dispatch.com

@brimackay15

Get more Columbus Crew content by listening to our podcast

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Alex Matan records hat trick, Columbus Crew defeat New England Revolution 4-0: Replay